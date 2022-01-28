Who will succeed Maalim Seif tomorrow?

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The ACT-Wazalendo Central Committee will tomorrow January 29, 2022 determine who will succeed party chairman the late Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad who died in February 2021.

The succession race pits party bigwigs Juma Duni Haji and Hamad Masoud Hamad.

ACT-Wazalendo Central Committee approved the names of candidates for the chairmanship and vice-chairmanship of the party.

The nominees for the chairmanship are Juma Duni Haji and Hamad Masoud Hamad whereas Othman Masoud Othman, who is also the First Vice President of Zanzibar and Juma Said Saanane are vying for vice chairman’s position.

Speaking to the media today Friday, January 28, 2022, Secretary for Information, Publicity and Public Relations, Salim Bimani said the candidates will be elected at the party's general assembly on Saturday January 29.

"The central committee received the nominations from the central committee which sat yesterday and after analysed them, it has approved the names of these candidates who will be the ones to run in the elections tomorrow," said Bimani.

Bimani said the central council has approved two of the seven nominees to fill the vacancy on the mainland.

"Our party has run this process fairly and in accordance with democratic principles. We announced on January 4 - 17 that the dates for taking the forms, people showed up and the secretariat reviewed all the candidates and submitted them to the highest levels," Bimani said.