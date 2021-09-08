Why 3, 000 lawyers may be blackilisted

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Some 3,190 advocates in Mainland Tanzania could potentially be scrapped from the roll of advocates should they fail to settle their outstanding annual bar practising fees by October 31, this year.

The number translates into 30 percent of the total number of advocates in Tanzania, according to figures obtained from Tanganyika Law Society (TLS).

TLS has a total of 10,436 registered lawyers on its list.

The over 3,000 legal practitioners – who happily address each other as learned brothers/sisters while in court – are now at the centre of breaking the law, with reports indicating that they have jointly accumulated arrears in unpaid fees that run into millions of shillings since 2012.

On August 5, 2021, the Judiciary issued a notice, instructing all defaulting advocates to settle their outstanding fee debts by October 5, 2021, warning that disciplinary measures would be taken against non-compliance.

It was the same notice that TLS referred to when it reminded its members of what could befall ‘the learned group’ in case they keep breaking the law through their failure to pay their fees.

Advertisement

“This notice is issued as a polite reminder to all defaulting advocates to comply with the Notice issued by the Judiciary,” reads a TLS Governing Council reminder notice that was issued on Monday and published in Mwananchi newspaper.

Clarifying on the reminder notice, the TLS corporate secretary, Ms Mariam Othman, said advocates were obliged to apply for annual practising licenses by paying fees to the Judiciary and TLS each year between October and January 31.

According to her, fees payable to the Judiciary in the process are categorised into several groups in line with the years that a person has served as an advocate.

The first category is that of advocates who have been in practice for one to five years while the second is that of those who have worked for six years and more.

Reports from the society show from 2018 to 2,021 advocates in the first category have been paying the Judiciary a licence fee of Sh90,000 annually, while Sh140,000 had been paid by members in the second category.

The learned brothers andsisters are also categorised into five groups in as far their fee payments to TLS is concerned.

The first group comprises of those that had been in practice for a period not exceeding five years while the second is that of practitioners who had been in the legal service for between six and ten years.

The third group encompasses advocates who had been in the bar for a period of between 11 and 20 years while the fourth group is for veterans who had been in the practice for over 21 years.

The fifth is for non-practising members while the sixth is for state attorneys.

The first category paid a flat rate of Sh170,000 in three years from 2018 to 2020 but in 2021, they are to pay Sh140,000.

“Although the fees vary, advocates in the second, third and fourth categories have paid Sh240,000 each this year,” said Ms Othman.

According to statistics, non-practising and state attorneys paid an average of Sh100,000 and Sh120,000 respectively.

A veteran lawyer and former key figure at TLS who preferred not to be named told The Citizen that an advocate who has failed to secure the license is automatically disqualified to practise in the legal fraternity.

Ms Othman echoed similar sentiments, saying most of those with arrears since 2012 have failed to renew their licenses and therefore, were disqualified from practising.

She said those who have been practising without possession of licenses have been violating the law.

“Upon expiry of the Chief Justice’s deadline, he may issue a statement explaining measures taken against advocates from different categories including warning and de-registration,” she said.

Ms Othman said some of the advocates who operate without renewing their licenses have been facing objections from counterpart lawyers at the court.