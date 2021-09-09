Why a third of lawyers struggle to pay annual fees

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A fall in the disposable incomes of families in the past few years – coupled with a monumental rise in the number of advocates – has had a negative impact on our ‘learned brothers and sister’ in the legal profession.

If nothing else, observers say, this has resulted in the inability, or reluctance, of some lawyers to pay their annual practising fees in time and/or in full, The Citizen has learnt.

In consequence thereof, the Judiciary has issued a notice instructing all defaulting lawyers to settle their outstanding fees by October 5, 2021, failure of which could lead to disciplinary action being taken against the defaulters.

The judicial wrath – so to speak – could befall some 30 percent of the 10,436 advocates who are registered with the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS), some of whose outstanding arrears date back to 2012.

A cross-section of lawyers who spoke to The Citizen on this said the prevailing economic situation in Tanzania has made it increasingly difficult for most Tanzanians – including them as lawyers – to make ends meet.

Hence the lawyers’ inability to pay the fees, using what little income they have been earning in recent times.

Advertisement

However, they said, the number of practising lawyers has astonishingly increased over a relatively short period of time.

On the other hand, legal business opportunities are very few, as Tanzanians still do not have the culture of seeking legal services whose costs are considered to be overly high.

Commenting on the matter, the Executive Director-cum-Policy and Legal Analyst at the Tanzania Citizens’ Information Bureau, Mr Deus Kibamba, said there are a number of issues which led to most lawyers failing to pay the requisite fees – financial hardships being one of them.

“For the past six years, the economic situation among the Tanzanian people has been very difficult – and these lawyers rely on earning money from their customers, citizens,” Mr Kibamba said.

He gave another reason as being that, for a long time now, Tanzanians have been deprived of their freedom of expression, and have been threatened with retaliation by the authorities so that they are even afraid to file a case in a court of law.

“In past years, many cases were being opened in court. For example, when I – Kibamba as Kibamba – saw that there was no clear solution to an issue, I went to court… And, that is how lawyers get jobs. Currently, most cases are civil, while criminal cases are under ‘The Republic,’” he said.

However, “if that huge number of lawyers fails to pay their fees, it means that Tanzanians should be prepared for delays in the administration of Justice, because lawyers would have far too many cases to handle at a time,” Mr Kibamba projected.

“In law, we say ‘Justice delayed is Justice denied…’ So, we should be prepared if all these lawyers will be out of business. But TLS should really sit down with their committees to see how to reduce the fees so that young, upcoming lawyers can afford to remain in the market, counselled.

For his part, Advocate John Seka said the number of lawyers in Tanzania has increased significantly over the past ten years, with most of them being young graduates who have not quite gained sufficient experience and the trust of clients.

Noting that this “takes a long time,” Mr Seka said “this could be one of the reasons for their failure to pay the requisite practising and related fees – which means that much of the business goes to lawyers who are already experienced in the field...”

A lawyer with the Breakthrough Attorneys Advocates, Mr Kheri Mbiro, made more or less similar observations, saying that there is illiquidity in the economy, and lawyers – as is the case with other sectors – are facing a difficult situation for various reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic adversities.

But also an issue here is the concentration of lawyers in large metropolises like Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza and Mbeya – which makes the market for lawyers there highly competitive

A practising lawyer, Benedict Kishabakaki, said the country would not face a serious shortage of lawyers even if the deadline set by TLS were to expire, and the20 percent of lawyers who would not have paid their practising fees were tossed overboard.

According to him, a majority of the lawyers who have not been renewing their certificates are either state attorneys or corporate lawyers.

“State Attorneys are not allowed to practise privately – and that is why they have not been renewing their licence. Private legal practitioners have to pay the fees to be able to appear in court, and also conduct other private activities,” he explained.

He stressed that, even if the licence of a state attorney is scrapped by TLS on grounds of defaulting, they would continue to practise in their capacities as government lawyers because they do not need such a certificate to practise.

Lawyers practising in-house attorneys have the option of suspending their licence because they do not appear in court. But, in the eventuality that they do not do so, they will be seen as defaulters and their license scrapped.

Another famous lawyer, Jebra Kambole, said it is imperative for lawyers to pay the fees if they are to be recognized, and are to be able to practise in court – and even visit a client in remand custody!

“Lawyers practising without the requisite legal mandate put their clients in jeopardy because – for example – even if their clients win a case I court, and it’s found that the lawyer representing them was not recognized, the case can be termed null and void in its entirety,” he said.