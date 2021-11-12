Why Africa lags behind in blue economy exploitation

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Zanzibar. Despite the huge growth potential through the blue economy approach, Africa is yet to fully tap the opportunities due to technical challenges and lack of consolidated approach. Auda-Nepad principal Programme officer Clement Adjorlolo said African Union’s Agenda-2063 aspirations prescribe a prosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and development.

He said this during the FishGov-2 project on enhancing sustainable fisheries management and aquaculture development in Africa. He said a blue economy can increase jobs, trade, improve GDP, food security and provide climate change buffers. “It’s imperative to create institutional and sectoral linkages as well as recognise emerging and frontier sectors,’ he said. He noted social considerations include gender, youth, food and water security as well as poverty alleviation. He said the African Union instruments on fisheries and aquaculture sector include a blue economy strategy, policy framework and reform strategy and aquaculture in Africa. He noted that the 10-year action plan was to facilitate the implementation of PFRS. Explaining, he said the blue economy strategy focused on inclusivity and sustainability that significantly contribute to Africa’s oceans, seas, lakes rivers which are a major source of wealth and livelihoods to millions.

According to him, the blue economy sector can generate a value of $296 billion with 49 million jobs while by 2030 projected figures are $405 billion and 57 million jobs and in 2063 it is estimated at $576 billion of value and 76 million jobs.

For his part, Zanzibar Trade and Industrial Development ministry’s permanent secretary Islam Seif said fisheries and aquaculture were the key pillars of Zanzibar’s blue economy.

“Our government has embarked on an ambitious programme to empower communities, and at the same time developing investment opportunities in fisheries and aquaculture with the private sector,” he said.

However, he noted fishing communities were facing serious challenges such as poor fishing infrastructure, storage and processing facilities, lack of modern fishing gear and equipment, and, lack of collateral to access loan all of which hamper national efforts to transform the fishing industry into a commercial one.

He said for Africa to achieve its sustainable fisheries objectives, they must build appropriate fish ports, must develop own local fish processing industries.

“We must empower fishing communities to utilise the opportunity to explore deep sea fishing with modern fleets and equipment,” he said.

Fisheries value chain begins with a process of imparting latest know-how on sustainable fisheries, capacity building, innovative tools, favourable instruments, infratsrusture and technologies that enhance resilience and sustainability of the fisheries sector.

He said the focus of President Hussein Ali Mwinyi’s post-Covid-19 Recovery “Empowerment Fund” for Zanzibar is on blue economy.

“The IMF will have a greater role to play, to stimulate the local economy, and support island communities such as ours, in addressing sustainable development goals and blue economy,” he said.

According to him, the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar has set aside Sh20.3 billion to transform the small-scale fishery industry in the country that include supply of modern boats, fishing gear and equipment as well as storage facilities.

The plan is to shift fishermen from the near-shore water (6 nautical miles) to fish in the deep sea.

The Fund is also expected to support 5,770 fishermen. Also, about 31,770 entrepreneurs will benefit from the fisheries and aquaculture inputs for sea cucumber and mud crabs’ farmers, and anchovy processing value chain.

More efforts is needed to achieve the targets of Sustainable Development Goal No. 14 especially on Sustainable Fisheries.

“We hope that the African Union Blue Economy Strategy will be the catalyst for renewed partnerships in fisheries for Africa. But we strongly believe that this injection of the President’s Fund on Blue Economy, will catalyze the transformation of the fisheries and aquaculture sector in Zanzibar. We therefore need AU-NEPAD support boost the President’s Blue Economy agenda in Zanzibar,” he said.