Why climate change is bad for pregnancies

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. As the world goes through the impact of climate change, a doctor has revealed how the change can affect pregnant mothers, unborn babies and children’s health.

Dr Aleesha Adatia, an oncologist from the Agakhan Hospital, said air pollution, water and food quality, ecological vector changes, extreme weathers, and allergens can contribute to low birth weight, stillbirth and premature babies too.

She said increasing green gas emissions and chemicals from plastic regenerations contribute to toxic chemical wastes which can also affect the pregnant mothers hence leading to maternal issues such as hypertension and pre-eclampsia - a potentially dangerous pregnancy complication. Dr Adatia was speaking during a forum focused on the vulnerability of born and unborn children to climate change conditions.

The meeting was organised by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in partnership with Doris Mollel Foundation and involved various members of the private sector and civil society organisations.

“Climate change is everyone’s business and it also affects behaviour, and mental health especially with extreme weathers causing displacements. Floods, droughts, wildfires can also affect the children psychologically and precipitate to post traumatic stress disorder and even anxiety,” she said

She added that even extreme temperatures can also affect fertility in men. As temperature soars, sperm numbers and viability is affected. The chemical toxins when passed through the placenta to the unborn baby can also lead to neurological deficits and delayed brain development.

Advertisement

She recommended the public to acknowledge that climate change can affect pregnant mothers and children’s health.

Contributing to the meeting, Doris Mollel Foundation managing director Ms Doris Mollel said climate change can also cause prematurity of babies, calling for more community effort to prevent the young children.

She said most mothers affected by prematurity do not even know the causes while climate change is one of them.

“We are proud to bring together different people in this meeting with the UNEP and learnt from the doctor the connection between climate change and pregnancy issues. This conversation should be taken as national agenda,” she said.

Ms Mollel added that it is important the community knows the importance of planting trees and conserving the environment as many things that happen globally can affect the pregnant mother and lead to maternal death.

UNEP representative Ms Clara Makenya said fighting climate change starts with individual efforts.

She called for coordination of efforts, the right understanding and the right knowledge about the issue.

“For example, people want to hear there is a link between male reproduction and climate change,” she said.

Vodacom Foundation manager Sandra Oswald who also attended the discussion said; “We have our climate change action strategy that has several programmes such as managing forest land and awareness raising among communities on adaptation and mitigation.”

The Chief of Water Sanitation and Hygiene from UNICEF Dr Frank Odhiambo said; “We are talking about children and climate change. I feel I have a responsibility to make sure that something comes out from this. So we will identify a number of topics for cooperation, we will also organize another technical meeting that will decide the cooperation.”