Why coffee crop offers ample chances for economic gains

Moshi/Dar. Revenue from coffee sales in Tanzania climbed 22.14 percent last season despite drop in production volume of the crop.

Coffee production dropped from 73,027 tonnes in the 2020/21 season to 58,181 last season, according to statistics from the Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB).

Despite the decline in production by over 14,000 tonnes, revenue from sales climbed from $142.267 million in the 2020/21 season to $173.770 million last season.

TCB’s coffee development director Kajiru Francis said recently that the crop attracted better prices last season due to decline of crop production in Brazil.

Other factors are the increase in consumption due to decrease of Covid-19 incidents across the world, noting that the price would keep stabilising.

“Despite having better markets in Japan, Europe and the US, TCB is looking for new markets in India, Korea, China, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE),” he said in an exclusive interview with The Citizen.

He maintained that better coffee prices were also caused by high quality of the country’s product urging farmers to continue abiding by better farming practices.

Speaking on the local market, he said it was getting stronger as 4,029 tonnes of the merchandise was domestically traded last season.

He said Tanzanians were being mobilised to increase coffee consumption in order to reap health and financial benefits.

“We are attracting domestic and foreign investment in the construction of value addition factories that assure the country with provision of high quality and large quantities of value added products,” he said.

“We are thankful that such efforts have been well received leading to the construction of 37 factories and two others for processing instant coffee. The duo are the largest firms in East and Central Africa,” he added.

Mr Francis outlined challenges facing the sector as including low efficiency among small scale farmers due to poor use of fertiliser and other agricultural inputs.

Other challenges are farmer’s failure to follow best farming practices as instructed by agricultural experts, poor maintenance of coffee trees, old age of coffee trees and poor skills in pests and disease elimination and control.

According to him, the Ministry of Agriculture has resolved to provide subsidies to the Tanzania Coffee Research Institute (Tacri) in order to increase seedlings production so as to ultimately increase coffee production.

He said an acre of coffee farm was supposed to produce an average of one to two tonnes as compared to 300 to 350 kilogrammes being produced currently.

“The government is also planning to increase production of better seedlings from nine million to 20 million annually,” he said.

“The ministry through TCB and Tacri will continue involving district councils, cooperative unions, development stakeholders, farmers and the private sector in production of better seedlings so as to ultimately increase coffee production in the country,” he noted.

He urged Tanzanians to tap the opportunity and procure new varieties from Tacri to plant in places where the crop thrives in order to benefit individually and the country at large.

“This is because coffee varieties from Tacri produce high yields, resist pests and diseases, and produce high efficiency to earn the country more foreign exchange,” he explained.

He said it was cheap to invest in the crop through new coffee varieties because they give yields within a short period and require low investment due to the high resistance to pests and diseases.

“Farmers should follow best farming practices in order to continue getting better prices because globally higher grades attract better prices,” he established.

Word from a farmer

The owner of Machare Estate located in Kilimanjaro Region, Ms Bente Luther attributed low coffee production in the last two years to heavy rainfall.

“Coffee production also requires active manpower as compared to the prevailing situation where the elders were the ones working in coffee farms as compared to the youth,” she said.

According to her, the elders attracted low efficiency and therefore provided low quality coffee and therefore low earnings.

She proposed that farmers should form groups and use modern technology in order to increase yields and reinstate the crop status that disappeared in recent years.

“The crop attracts better prices nowadays as compared to the recent past. The youth should use the opportunity to improve individual earnings and the country’s foreign currency,” she said.

Farm preparation

Tacri director Deusdedity Kilambo said coffee farms should be well ploughed before digging holes at the inter-crop space of 2.74 metres for the Arabica variety therefore accommodating 1,330 trees in one acre.

A recommended inter-row spacing is two metres and 1.5 metres for the new coffee varieties, with Dr Kilambo saying before planting 20 kilo of manure and 100 grammes of DAP fertiliser should be put in each hole.

But, for the Robusta variety, inter-crop recommended spacing is one metre to three metres inter-row spacing, according to him.

Seeds and seedlings

Dr Kilambo said better coffee seeds and seedlings were supplied by the Tanzania Coffee Research Institute (Tacri) headquarters located in Lyamungu in Hai District, Kilimanjaro Region at the contribution of Sh100 per seedling.

He named other centres and their respective regions in brackets as Nyamwaga (Tarime, Mara Region); Maruku (Bukoba, Kagera Region); Mwayaya (Buhigwe, Kigoma Region); Mbimba (Mbozi, Songwe Region) and Ugano (Mbinga, Ruvuma Region).

Pests and diseases control

According to Dr Kilambo, clean coffee farms play a significant role in pests and diseases control.

However, he said severely the crop that had been severely affected by pests and diseases could be controlled by planting traditional plants such as Azadirachta indica and many others.

He said farmers should use industrial medicines for treatment of diseases once plants are severely affected.

Coffee harvesting

He said coffee required about a year and half from planting to the first harvest.

Well ripen coffee should be harvested, brewed using machines and them the crop is fermented for two days.

The crop should then be dried to between 10 and 12 percent moisture content.

Coffee processing

How coffee is processed can have a dramatic effect on the resulting cup and nowadays roasters and baristas concentrate on coffee processing in order to describe the coffee.

Lately, it has become more popular that farmers have started to experiment with new coffee processing methods such as anaerobic fermentation.

However, the natural dry process is the common one involving spreading coffee cherries in thin layers to dry in the sun.

The drying stations can be a little different depending on the farm or region; some use brick patios, others special raised beds (tables) which enable air to flow around the cherries, thus drying more evenly.

To avoid mold, fermentation or rotting, the cherries are turned regularly and once they are properly dried, the skin and dried fruit flesh are removed mechanically and green coffee is stored and “rested” for export.

The other process is the washed-wet process that involve the mechanical removal of the fruit flesh done by a machine called de-pulper after which the beans are put in a water tank for the fermentation process to remove remaining fruit flesh.

Time required for the process depends on the climate and altitude of the said area because little time is required in hotter regions, usually between 24 and 72 hours.

If the beans have been fermented for too long, it will have a negative effect on the flavour.

Once fermentation is completed coffee beans are washed to remove any remaining flesh and then it is dried similar to the natural process.

The beans can also be mechanically dried, especially in regions where there isn’t enough sunshine or excess humidity.

Other processing methods include; the honey pulped natural process, anaerobic and carbonic maceration.



Written by Janeth Joseph and Florah Temba (Moshi) and Louis Kolumbia (Dar)