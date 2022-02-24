Why formula milk marketing ‘is bad’

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam/New York. At least 51 percent of parents and pregnant women surveyed for a new WHO/Unicef report say they have been targeted with marketing from formula milk companies, much of which is in breach of international standards on infant feeding practices.

The report, ‘How marketing of formula milk influences our decisions on infant feeding’, draws on interviews with parents, pregnant women and health workers in eight countries.

It uncovers systematic and unethical marketing strategies used by the formula milk industry – now worth a staggering $55 billion – to influence parents’ infant feeding decisions.

It says industry marketing techniques include unregulated and invasive online targeting; sponsored advice networks and helplines; promotions and free gifts; and practices to influence training and recommendations among health workers. The messages that parents and health workers receive are often misleading, scientifically unsubstantiated, and violate the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes (the Code) – a landmark public health agreement passed by the World Health Assembly in 1981 to protect mothers from aggressive marketing practices by the baby food industry.

“This report shows very clearly that formula milk marketing remains unacceptably pervasive, misleading and aggressive,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Regulations on exploitative marketing must be urgently adopted and enforced to protect children’s health.”

As per the report – that surveyed 8,500 pregnant women, and 300 health workers in Bangladesh, China, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, the UK and Viet Nam – exposure to formula milk marketing reaches 84 percent of all women surveyed in the UK; 92 percent (Viet Nam) and 97 percent (China), increasing their likelihood of choosing formula feeding.