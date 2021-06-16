Why horticultural dealers opt for the Mombasa port

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha.Low volumes have forced horticultural exporters to opt for Mombasa instead of the local ports.

Ships anchored in Dar es Salaam, in particular, had to wait for days before the volumes were large enough for shipment.

“The challenge is the critical mass of volumes,” said Ms Jacquiline Mkindi, the chief executive officer of Taha Group.

She told Agriculture minister Adolf Mkenda that production had to increase many folds to fill the ships without waiting for days.

She said air freighting of the fresh produce to the markets abroad was pacing on using the global carriers reaching Tanzania. These include Royal Dutch Airline, KLM, Ethiopian Airlines and the Gulf-based Emirates and Qatar Airways.

After the outbreak of Covid-19, Taha Group negotiated with Ethiopian Airlines to use the latter’s dedicated cargo planes to ferry horticulture produce from Tanzania to the markets abroad.

“Air freighting of exports from Kilimanjaro and Dar es Salaam is pacing on well. We are also exploring ways to introduce the service in Songwe,” she said.

She was briefing the minister on the horticulture industry activities during the latter’s maiden visit to the Taha Group headquarters here.

However, Ms Mkindi said the challenge has been low volumes that would enable the loaded ships to sail directly to the designated markets. Horticultural crops grown in Tanzania are flowers, vegetables, fruits, spices and herbs and roots and tubers.

Avocados, whose demand in China and other countries has shot up steeply, are among products ferried abroad by ships.

The sector has been growing at the rate of 11 percent annually. Exports rose from $64 million in 2006 to $779 million in 2019, a 800 percent increase.

Projections are that horticulture will generate $3 billion to the economy by 2025/2026, with avocado alone contributing $600 million.

Prof Mkenda said while he had no objection for passing of the cargo through Mombasa, he would look into challenges at the Dar port. It emerged during discussions that exporters using the country’s largest port had to deal with 36 institutions when processing the shipment documents.

However, the minister stressed that raising productivity and production was the best solution to meet the volumes demanded.

“Tanzania has to increase volumes to ensure there is enough cargo. Producers are using Mombasa because they need money for their produce,” he said.