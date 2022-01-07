Why Job Ndugai will still smile all the way to the bank

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Even though the Speaker of Tanzania's National Assembly, Job Ndugai, has unceremoniously resigned from his post, he will still enjoy most of the pecuniary and other benefits he was accustomed to while holding the high-rank post.

According to the Political Service Retirement Benefits Act (Revised Edition of 2015) Ndugai will be very well taken care of by the government.

The law states that:

A leader who held the office of the Speaker of the National Assembly shall, upon ceasing to hold office, be granted:

(A) a gratuity of the sum equal to 50% of the total sums of moneys received by him as salaries when he held office of Speaker;

(B) An annual pension granted monthly of a sum equal to 80% of the salary of the incumbent Speaker of the National Assembly,

(C) A winding-up allowance of a sum equal to the amount that would be received as salary by the incumbent Speaker in a number of months as may be determined by the appropriate authority.

(D) One motor vehicle to be granted once and which shall be maintained by him;

(E) A driver.

(F) A diplomatic passport for him and for his spouse or spouses.

(G) Seventy litres of fuel per week;

(H) Maintenance allowance for a motor vehicle at a rate equal to 40% of fuel allowance.