Why Kariakoo traders call for delay in facility construction

By Peter Elias More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Petty traders at the Kariakoo Mini Market yesterday urged delay of construction of a new Kariakoo Market until the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is completed.

They also suggested that the new mall which is expected to be built adjacent to the old Kariakoo Main Market to be relocated to another place like Jangwani Area in order to decongest Kariakoo.

Those are among the key issues contained in their letter to the minister of State in the President’s Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Ms Ummy Mwalimu.

The Kariakoo Market was gutted by fire on July 10, 2021, which triggered relocation of some traders to other market places like Machinga Complex and Kisutu.

Traders were also given a two months tax relief in order to encourage revival of their businesses.

The government came up with an idea to renovate the old Kariakoo Main Market and build a new mall with the capacity to accommodate over 2000 traders.

During an interview with The Citizen, the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Amos Makalla confirmed that the construction process would immediately commence.

In a letter to the minister signed by Mr Hussein Magae, who is the traders chairman at the Kariakoo Mini Market says the area set for construction of the mall was too small as compared to increasing demand.

“Any expansion plans will lead to environmental impacts in the areas of infrastructure, particularly roads which are currently overwhelmed,” reads part of the letter to the minister.

In the letter, traders say expansion will cause traffic jams especially during shopping and offloading of goods.

Furthermore, traders believe that waste production will significantly increase amidst the currently collapsed systems of waste management in the area.

“The air condition will be affected by the expansion of the market. Until now, fresh air at the market is still a challenge,” they furthermore tell the government in the letter.

They recommend that the new Kariakoo market should be built in another place like Jangwani where demands of the EIA could easily be observed and managed.

Since the Kariakoo Main Market was a prime historical site that need to be preserved due to its connection with the country’s history.

A petty trader carrying out his business at the Kariakoo Mini Market, Mr Mwinshehe Dizeru said their fate was still unknown.

“The government should think about us and our families. We have been carrying our businesses since the early 1970s. Where do we go now? The decision can be reversed,” said petty trader.

When contacted yesterday, Ms Mwalimu declined to have received the letter from petty traders.

“I have not seen the letter, therefore I’m not in a position to comment. However, experts will advise us,” she said.