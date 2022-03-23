Why manufacturers are sceptical about electronic tax stamps tender

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The invitation for tender to supply electronic tax stamps (ETS), which was first published by TRA on February 16, has raised eyebrows among some players, with manufacturers saying it offers few chances for a new company to win.

Manufacturers, who are eager to see the tender being awarded to a bidder who will offer more affordable options to them, say in the way it was designed, the tender gives little hope that a different company could be picked apart from the current one.

But their complaints come at a time when Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has already issued some clarification on the matter, saying the tender was issued internationally so as to give room for any company that deems itself fit for the task to apply.

“We announced the tender internationally so that we can get a good company to implement the tender,” ETS project manager Innocent Minja said during a recent launch of an application known as Hakiki Stempu (Verify the Stamp) that was designed to help Tanzanian consumer to verify the authenticity of ETS inserted on various products.

“This tender was open to any company, be it local or international, under a condition that it is capable of offering the new ETS technology,” said Mr Minja.

He said in the new tender, TRA had also invited local companies to bid.

However, said Mr Minja, the challenge that came up was that, a majority of local companies were not conversant with that new technology.

But manufacturers and some interested parties contend that the tender provisions do not offer them hope that the winner could come up with their desired relief due to the limitations provided therein.

“The requirements for the ETS solutions are limited to a specific technology (electronic paper stamps) which is similar to the existing and highly charged ETS solution. This limitation automatically excludes other ETS global bidders who may be interested to apply,” said a source who preferred not to be named.

Another potential gap in the tender, the source said, was on the required time frame for project implementation which is only six months.

“The current existing ETS supplier has had more than three years to cover the required 286 factories and will have only 21 new ones based on the new categories. In other words, the first tender, back in 2019, was done with less categories and more time,” he said

In addition, the source said, the deadline for submission was on 31st of March, suggesting just how challenging it could be a new player to come in.

“There is not enough time for interested bidders to conduct site visits to access, assess and analyse all needed information including production lines, required hardware, among others,” he source said, adding that there was very little visibility on which factories were using direct marking and which ones were using stamps. “The only bidder that will be able to have this information correctly and on time for submission is the existing ETS supplier,” he said, referring to Sicpa of Switzerland. For a contract of five years, the source said it was also risky because it simply means that the ETS pricing could be revised every year during the contract. For the past three years, manufacturers have complained of the unreasonably exorbitant price that the current ETS supplier is charging. In their joint statement, some key manufacturers explained how they have been paying billions of shillings each year to purchase the stamps

TCC CEO Michal Bachan said TCC saw a 400 percent increase in the cost of stamps (from the price of $4.77 per 1,000 stamps to $20 per 1,000 stamps). “In the past 3 years, TCC has paid more than Sh36.3 billion to the current ETS service provider significantly reducing not only our net profit but also Government corporate tax revenues,” Mr Bachan added.

He said in the EU for instance, the average cost of ETS on cigarettes was only $1.6 for 1,000 stamps. “These services can be provided by several companies, at very low prices. We urge the Government to ensure the next ETS supplier’s prices are significantly lowered to improve the business climate for investing in Tanzania and reduce the burden that impacts negatively on manufacturers’ cost of operation,” he said.

Coca-Cola Kwanza managing director Unguu Sulay said ETS costs borne by the firm in the past two years have been equal to 39 percent of the excise duty paid to the government, insisting that the high charges were simply unjustifiable on administrative costs.

“We pay more to buy ETS stamps than the government receives as Pay As You Earn (PAYE) from both our organization and its employees. This is a huge cost that can be brought down significantly by an open and fair tender process. We urge Tanzania Revenue Authority to work on the highlighted concerns for the benefit of the Industry and Tanzania at large,” said Mr Sulay.

Serengeti Breweries managing director Mark Ocitti said at a recent meeting with the TRA Board of Director that the annual cost of ETS to the brewer was equivalent to 10 percent of its total excise tax paid to the government. “So although the alcohol industry has not had excise increase for three years now, the reality is the costs of purchasing ETS since the introduction of the system three years has seen SBL send an equivalent of 10 percent total excise tax,” Mr Ocitti told the Board members who toured SBL’s Dar es Salaam brewery last week.