Why men engagement is important in ending GBV

Dar es Salaam. Three local organisations have partnered to form a men engagement network as an instrument to combat violence against women and girls.



The organisations; Tanzania Media Women's Association (Tamwa), Morogoro Saving the Poor Organisation, and Children's Dignity Forum (CDF) believe that increasing men's engagements in the interventions would add more efforts on ending gender based violence.



In Tanzania, GBV is widespread; the most recent Tanzania and Demographic Health Survey (TDHS) found that 44 percent of ever- married women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime.



According to MenEngage Tanzania (MET) Program Coordinator, Evans Rwamuhuru including the influence of men in the movement against GBV its no small feat as the network strives to end violence against women and girls.



Mr Rwamuhuru said one of the key roles done by the network is formation of coffee stalls, where a group of men gather to discuss how and why it is important to protect women and girls in the community they live in.



“There is an underlying perception that engaging men (who are the leading perpetrators of the violence against women in these interventions is the same as giving them too much confidence and power to continue with their atrocious actions,” he said.



He denies the assertion by seeing it as a fresh opportunity to make them find permanent solutions from the point of being man, who is traditionally referred to as leader.



Tamwa’s communication officer Ms Angel Kimaro said the entity has established a special gender violence responsive desk as demands for such drastic measures were brought on board by a surging number of survivors of the acts.



“Tamwa calls for an increased education and support in an effort to curb the woes that continue to encroach on the majority of women and girls’ wellbeing,” she said.



She says, there has been an aggressive trend of GBV reporting, and in her view, this signals that their effective response to contain the vice has been somewhat promising.



As for MOSAPORG, program coordinator Dr Said Ezekiel said the men aspect is imperative and inevitably ingrained across its crusades and they work with them as campaigners of ending violence.



“We accept the fact that ending this cycle needs active participation from all genders, and thus promoting our trust in men as ambassadors in the Morogoro region.”



Dr Ezekiel sees the better prospects as the likes of MenEngage Network continue to exist and provide viable spaces for men to act upon malevolent incidences.



“We actually grateful to have worked with this network as it creates dynamism towards GBV and facilitates community outreach as wholly through a consortium of like—minded entities,” said Dr Ezekiel.



