Why Mwinyi sacked Zanzibar Revenue Board commissioner

Unguja. Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi yesterday revoked the appointment of the Commissioner General of the Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB), Mr Salum Yussuf Ali, to allow a thorough investigation into the loss of public funds.

Dr Mwinyi also ordered the institution’s board to suspend and investigate the director of registration and audit Hashim Kombo Haji who is accused of hiding some audit reports.

The decision was announced when Dr Mwinyi visited the ZRB Mazizini Offices where he spoke with the management, board members of the revenue board as well as the officials of the Zanzibar Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Authority (Zaeca).

This is the second time he has revoked the appointment of board officials since taking office in November 2020.

Dr Mwinyi instructed the Zaeca to probe the matter in collaboration with the other security forces to determine where the money went.

“All the audit reports must be investigated and monitored to determine the fate of the missing reports,” he said.

He also demanded an investigation into the Sh58 million fuel which is suspected of evading taxes.

The President also ordered a special audit to check the performance of the revenue collection system that he said “appears to be compromised” while asking for monitoring of the bank accounts for which the taxpayers pay the port fees.

He said he had received sad reports from the Board’s Inquiry Unit which was responsible for investigating tax evasion claims.

Among the examples he cited include an investigation conducted on one of the Passenger Shipping Company and showed a difference of Sh9.65 billion.

He said the investigation found that the perpetrator paid, but the money was not found.

“The revenue board is the heart of the government as the effectiveness of this body is what enables the government to fulfill its developmental and operational responsibilities,” he said.