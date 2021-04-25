Why processed foods pose high risk to national health

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is experiencing a sharp rise in food processing entrepreneurship but the quality of the foodstuff leaves a lot to be desired, exposing consumers to serious health risks.

The Controller and Auditor General (CAG) reported that the number of processed food samples which did not pass the quality test was increasing in the recent years even as they were in circulation in the market.

In the performance audit report for 2019/2020 on management of quality of processed food products, the CAG report shows that the Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA) and Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) recorded a number of food samples that deviated from required quality and the number increased from 1,124 in 2015/16 to 3,134 in 2019/20 financial year.

The foods which were audited include processed meat, milk, cereals and their products.

The post market surveillance for processed food conducted by both TBS and TFDA in the 2015/16 and 2017/18 financial years respectively shows that treated consumable with unsatisfactory quality ranges between seven percent and 39 percent respectively.

The findings could be attributed to TFDA poor control systems with ineffective functioning that would prevent circulation of substandard food in the market.

“Therefore, consumers are possibly subjected to various health risks associated with food borne disease pathogens such as pneumonia, systemic poisoning, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), cardiac issues, diarrhoea, cancers and others,” reads recent on part.

Report says tested food samples from the market which failed quality tests decreased in the 2018/19 fiscal year possibly due to shift of activities related to quality control of processed food to TBS from TMDA made in 2019/20.

Report shows that the first testing of samples from food processors at different zones failed by about 80 percent, the Lake Zone deviating by 100 percent, while the Southern Highland Zone, the Eastern Zone and the Central Zone declined by an average of 92 percent, 73 percent and 71 percent respectively.

According to the report, 80 percent of processed food samples from certified Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) dealing with food processing didn’t meet the required standards during initial tests.

Furthermore, the report says four samples from five food processors in the Lake Zone which is almost equivalent to 100 percent had quality problems, while a minimum of 71 percent of the problem was recorded in the Eastern Zone as compared to others.

“This implies that food processors were not adequately adhering to good manufacturing practices and that control systems such as inspections and certification were not functioning effectively,” reads the report.

Report says only 246 of 8,670 food processors in the visited zones which is equivalent to 2.8 percent were found to have been included in the TBS zone databases, leaving aside the majority processors.

“Also it shows that there is overwhelming evidence that TBS had a limited capacity at zone levels to effectively carry out its obligations to safeguard consumer health across the country,” reads the report.

Unhygienic health practices (ineffectiveness sanitation programmes) and inadequate heat treatment were common causes of problems, hinting that good practices during processing and post processing could have minimized the problem.

According to the report, samples taken from three categories of food between 2015-2020, shows that cereals and its products failed by 80 percent (25 out of 31), milk and its products failed by 73 percent (11 out of 15) and two samples from meat and its product failed the tests during that period.

Report, outlines anomalies behind the failures including poor marking and labelling, low protein and fat content levels and milk curd content levels and presence of expired foods on the other side.

“About 93.4 percent of the 152 defects were constituted by marking and labelling problems, while fat contents shared four percent and the rest including protein contents, milk curd and expired food contributing to 0.7 percent each,” according to the report.

It reiterates that marking and labelling was a key requirement for products entering the market, noting that absence or incorrect publication could have been done by importers to intentionally deceive consumers.

“This could endanger the health of consumers as it might contain impermissible ingredients (poisons) or expired products and therefore cause side effects, including death,” reads the CAG report.

Analysis conducted on the three categories of imported food (meat, milk and cereals) at the port of Dar es Salaam between 2015 and 2020 showed that higher quality defects were observed in cereals and its products at 71 percent, followed by milk and its products and meat and its products at an average of 40 percent and 10 percent respectively.

Responding to the audit team, TBS officials said the Bureau spent most of its time in the 2019/20 fiscal year for law, regulations and policy reviews and that implementation was underway.

According to officials, various strategies and plans were being prepared to ensure there is effective management of food quality and put in place regulations that allow cooperation and execution, certification of products, compounding, imports batch certification, recall, seizure and disposal as well as cooperation and execution regulations that empower Local Government Authorities (LGAs) to practice as it was during the era of TFDA that later changed to TMDA.

“From the explanation given, it shows that TBS was given a mandate to implement the activity without prior preparation of mandatory strategies and plans for effective management of the quality of food in the country,” says part of the report.

Furthermore, the report shows that TBS conducted inadequate market surveillance and ineffective certification of food products due to use of manual systems in the certification process, weak collaboration with other accredited laboratories countrywide, failure of food processors to meet the quality standards and presence of newly invented products.

Report also established that conducted ineffective food risk assessments, insufficient number of food laboratories, utilization of available resources for managing the quality of processed food, inequitable allocation of resources and inadequate allocation of human resources in the zone offices were among challenges facing TBS.

It was also found that TBS did not have well equipped food laboratories, shortage of 32.4 percent laboratory equipment, presence of 10 percent laboratory equipment that were not functioning, shortage of 45 percent laboratory staff and inadequate communication for monitoring and evaluation results were the other challenges.

In the conclusion, TBS was found to lack comprehensive strategies and plans to ensure quality processed food is delivered to the market, inadequate implementation of TBS plans and strategies, inefficient utilization of resources for managing the quality of processed food and inefficiency in delivery of laboratory services.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade was found to lack adequate capacity to monitor the performance of TBS in managing the quality of processed food.

Therefore, it was recommended to TBS to improve strategies and plans of managing the quality of processed food, improve effectiveness in implementing strategies and plans as well bettering effectiveness in the implementation.

Likewise, the Ministry of Industry and Trade was recommended to improve monitoring and evaluation of TBS performance by adequately preparing a plan and budget for monitoring and evaluation of its performance with regards to management of the quality of processed food and developing monitoring tools with sufficient and necessary details and reporting the formats and key performance indicators.

The ministry should employ developed tools and technologies to produce comprehensive monitoring reports that are informative to allow proper corrective actions and decision making, according to the report.