Why Tanzania must improve performance in mathematics

Dar es Salaam. Since the release of 2021 Form Four national examination results last month, discussions have emerged on poor performance in Mathematics with calls for action.

The government has already announced to probe the poor performance in the subject and experts are now sharing experiences and what could be done to address the poor scoring. The 2021 results announced by the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) show that students passed most fundamental subjects at an average of 55.33 percent.

But in Basic Mathematics, the subject average performance stood at 19.54 percent. In this announcement, candidates performed best in Kiswahili at 95.58 percent, Chemistry (92.02 percent), Book Keeping (71.30 percent) and Civics (70.46 percent). Others are Commerce (67.40 percent), Biology (67.23 percent), English (66.84 percent), Geography (60.55 percent), History (59.21 percent) and Physics (55.33 percent).

This came even as Mathematics is globally regarded as one of the most fundamental subjects in schools’ curriculum.

It is said to be the foundation of scientific and technological knowledge that contributes significantly towards socioeconomic development of a nation. In Tanzania, Mathematics is given paramount importance in the curriculum and education policies, right from pre-primary to tertiary levels and is one of the core subjects in both primary and secondary school.

The government and its academic stakeholders as well have long been investing a lot in the education sector while continuing to urge students to choose science subjects including Mathematics with the aim of creating professional scholars in solving national challenges.

Even with such massive investments in education and the important role that Mathematics plays in society, there has been a continuous trend of poor performance in the subject year in, year out. A country that invests in an industrial economy needs skilled technicians and scientists to accelerate transformation, according to experts.

However, they say that although social science subjects are also important, the shortage of professionals is mostly felt in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

This, they say, is because many students instead of being nurtured to develop a passion and desire for the subjects, are being intimidated by some of their teachers and other close allies, thus dropping out options in science.

The struggle is reflected in candidates’ poor performance in the subject during national examinations as is evidenced in the results.

Given the poor performance in the subject, which, according to experts, is important for the development of the nation, the government has already announced its plan to investigate the causes of underperformance.

Speaking at an event to award Form Four students who performed better in Basic Mathematics in 2021 and their teachers in Dar es Salaam, Education, Science and Technology minister Adolf Mkenda admitted that the Basic Mathematics’ performance was a calamity and that the government was going to research to establish the cause.

“The national passing percentage of 19.45 as well as 16 percent for the Ubungo constituency are very unsatisfactory. This is a catastrophe that needs to be investigated by collecting information from each school before designing mitigation measures,” Prof Mkenda was quoted as saying.

However, as the government plans to research the matter, education stakeholders have identified some of the major factors leading to poor performance or students’ dislike of Basic Mathematics, while outlining how best to tackle the challenge.

Dr Amos Chacha, a math-expert from St Augustine University of Tanzania (Saut), believes that the continual trend of poor grades in Mathematics is a function of cross-factors related to students, teachers, environment and schools.

He says that it is evident from several studies that student, teacher, and curriculum factors seem to have a significant effect on Mathematics achievement.

He notes that the trend raises concerns on whether or not the existing education system can supply graduates who possess the essential skills to enable them to cope with the ever-evolving technological society.

The don identifies some factors that may be hindering better performance in Mathematics as: students’ attitude and perception, teachers’ attitude, teaching methodologies, quality and performance of Mathematics teachers, effectiveness and relevance of Mathematics curriculum. “Some teachers’ attitude in Mathematics is a significant determinant of negative attitudes among students. The way students perceive teachers’ behaviour will affect their attitude towards the subject,” he said.





He added that some science teachers have been harsh on students, while others have been convincing learners that the subject is difficult as a way to motivate them to work hard, but in reality they increase students’ fears even further. “This issue does not require any research, but needs increased mobilisation and teachers’ change of attitudes towards students. Successful mathematicians should chip in the process of behaviour and attitudes change,” he advises.

He notes that boring teachers, lack of commitment and teachers’ personality as well as students’ failure to understand topics taught and poor performance among students during examinations had something to do with the negative attitude of some teachers.

“Most students at all levels find Mathematics as a difficult and boring subject and develop feelings of inferiority, hesitation and complexity depending on how their instructors behave,” he observes.

Other studies indicate that some students (mostly girls) have a positive attitude towards Mathematics with a willingness to learn, but however, they are uncomfortable due to conditions surrounding them.

This is exactly what happened to Ms Martha Bernard, 26, over a decade ago, something that forced her to change her career…

Ms Bernard says when she was in primary school, Mathematics was one of her favourite subjects and even in her Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) results, she performed better.

She believed Mathematics was the option that would introduce her to the world of professionals as she envisaged becoming an engineer or a future mathematician.

The challenge began when she was in Form Four-comprising a class of 44 girls, when she was the only one who had the passion for Mathematics, something that, to her, was a disappointment.

“In Form One many of us (girls) loved Basic Mathematics and encouraged each other. But, as we progressed to Form Four, some began to give up mainly because all Math-teachers were men who ridiculed them,” she said.

“Not only at school, even at home my brothers and my father often told me I could not make it in Mathematics… So when choosing a combination of subjects for advanced level, I decided to give up Mathematics, a decision I regret most today,” she explained.





What’s needed?

Dr Said Sima, from the Mathematics Association of Tanzania, says it is imperative that action is taken in primary schooling to influence mindsets and thinking of both students and teachers.

Both need to engage with “real world” math and science, in the sense that mathematicians and scientists are engaged with solving contemporary problems, he suggested. “We have long identified problems with engaging students in deeper learning, largely due to the way science is taught in a very abstract way in the classroom, this scares students. Universities now need to go down to schools and change the narrative,” he said.

He added that parents, teachers, peers, university professors, and others, who play a significant part in encouraging, nurturing, and mentoring the successful scientists or engineers, need to be engaged.

Dr Mohamed Ali Mohamed, from the State University of Zanzibar (Suza), says research over the past decade has identified significant outcomes from a range of partnerships that involve scientists working with schools.

Through this, Mathematics professionals with interested teachers are encouraged to develop a programme that meets the need of schools. “This enhances a range of very significant benefits for students. These include increasing engagement with learning and reasoning, interest, enjoyment, knowledge and confidence in the math subject,” Dr Mohamed notes.