Why Tanzania must increase investments in tackling TB

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzania joins the rest of the world in commemorating the World Tuberculosis (TB) Day today (March 24), players in the health sector say Tanzania needs increased investments in facilities to help control and identify the TB missing cases in the country.

World Tuberculosis Day, observed is designed to build public awareness about the global epidemic of tuberculosis and efforts to eliminate the disease.

In 2020 World Health Organisation (WHO) estimated Tanzania had about 133,000 TB new cases but up to now only 84,791 TB patients have been identified.

The programme manager and community TB services for Management and Development for Health Tanzania (MDH), Dr Hassan Mataka, told The Citizen that this year’s TB Day theme: ‘Invest to End TB. Save Lives’ is a call to the government and stakeholders to continue investing in improvement of TB care treatment to control infections as well as deaths.

“The theme reminds us that we still need to continue to invest resources to save lives; a lot has been done so far, but yet more investment is crucial,” he said.

He said Tanzania’s geographic position makes it difficult for service providers to reach all the areas. Besides, there were only 1,600 TB diagnostic facilities in Tanzania compared to over 8,000 health facilities which offer the services. “This compels some patients to seek treatment from traditional healers instead of looking for proper medication,” he said.

Dr Mataka said a number of achievements have been attained at community level since the organization started to make interventions in TB treatment whereas in 2021 alone 23,241 new cases were identified at community level out of 87,140 new cases notified countrywide.

In the same year, at facility level, a total of 3,842 HIV positive were diagnosed with TB in Kagera, Geita, Tabora and Dar es Salaam.

“Dar es Salaam’s Temeke District is leading nationally with the highest number of TB patients due HIV/Aids prevalence and improved laboratory network,” he said, detailing a number of other issues that the organization has achieved.

The government is implementing a number of strategies including the Leprosy Strategic Plan to achieve the goals of reducing Tuberculosis (TB) cases by 50 percent and number of deaths by 75 per cent by 2025.

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) target 3.3 calls for governments to end epidemics of TB, HIV/Aids, malaria and neglected tropical diseases and combat hepatitis, water-borne diseases and other communicable diseases by 2030.

MDH Tanzania, Senior TB/HIV manager Anna Kiravu said that TB and HIV/Aids have close links whereas recent statistics show that 30 percent of people with TB are living with HIV and it is estimated that between 10 and 15 percent of people living with HIV are infected with TB.