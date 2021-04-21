Why Tanzania telecoms coverage has remained low

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Numerous taxes on telecommunication services are hindering the growth of the sector in Tanzania, leaving over half of the population unconnected, a new report shows.

Although 51.3 million Sim cards were in use as of December 2020, the fact that most subscribers have more than one Sim card suggests that the actual number of connected people is around 25 million.

But in a quick response, Communications and Information Technology permanent secretary Zainab Chaula said the ministry was yesterday engaging all institutions under it in meetings that sought to discuss challenges that the industry was grappling with and chart the way forward.

The institutions include the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), TCRA Consumer Consultative Council, Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation, Posta and Universal Communications Service Access Fund (UCSAF).

“This ministry is new, so there are numerous challenges, which are well known. We are in touch with the Finance ministry to see how we can jointly address them,” said Dr Chaula.

GSMA’s report, titled Driving Social and Economic Value Through Mobile-Sector Tax Reform, says despite the expansion of mobile coverage in recent years, about 59 percent of Tanzania’s population remains unconnected.

It attributes this to higher a level of mobile sector-specific taxes than the 10 percent average of sub-Saharan Africa.

The taxes – including value added tax (VAT), excise duties, custom duties, gaming tax, regulatory fees, spectrum fees and withholding tax – increase the cost of mobile connectivity, and eventually deter the adoption and use of mobile services.

The penetration of mobile internet at 18 percent in Tanzania is lower compared to Kenya (27 percent), Uganda (23 percent) and the sub-Saharan Africa average of 26 percent.

In Tanzania, the percentage of the population living far from the footprint of a mobile broadband network has gone down to about 34 percent in recent years. However, this is still larger than Kenya, Uganda and sub-Saharan Africa’s average of four percent, 15 and 25 percent, respectively.

To close the usage and coverage gaps, the report suggests improvement in access to affordable devices and data plans, building digital skills, investing in local ecosystems to make services more relevant and ensuring that the internet is safe and secure to use.

The report says reforming mobile taxation could improve affordability, help bridge usage and coverage gaps and maximise the sector’s benefits.

The high level of sector-specific taxes was driven by a high excise duty on mobile services that is 17 percent of voice, SMS and data.

This, in turn, limits the positive impact of mobile services on the economy and society.

“The high level of consumer sector specific taxes raises the affordability barrier, disproportionately impacting low-income households,” the report says in part.

In Tanzania, according to the report, consumer taxes represent a significant share of 32 percent of the cost of mobile services.

This is higher than 22 percent, which is the average share of consumer taxes in sub-Saharan Africa.

“A conducive regulatory environment is required to accelerate countries’ digital transformation and maximize the benefits of connectivity for businesses, citizens and governments, a new report has recommended.”

Over the past decade, the mobile market in Tanzania has expanded at a steady pace, with the number of unique subscribers growing from 12 million in 2010 to 25 million last year.

At the end of last year, Tanzania had a unique-subscriber penetration of 41 percent and a unique-subscriber mobile internet penetration of 18 percent.

The report proposes tax reform, including a reduction in the excise duty from the current 17 percent to 12 percent.

This would, in turn, generate an annual increase in investment of $49 million (1.42 percent).

Furthermore, the report reveals, employment would increase by approximately 44,500 jobs (0.2 percent).

“The tax reform would unlock additional investment by the mobile sector and by the wider economy.

“In times of crisis, as with the coronavirus outbreak, mobile services are critical in keeping people connected, enabling business continuity, and preventing service interruption.”

Improving the business environment is also needed to support the significant investment required to achieve universal broadband access.

If excise duty is reduced, according to the report, mobile network operators would increase their investment by about $3 million per annum to increase network coverage and network quality.

The investments by mobile operators would be meant for increasing network coverage and network quality.

Furthermore, as a result of increased affordability of mobile services and increased productivity, additional resources would be made available for investment across the economy.

In terms of tax revenue, tax reform would have a net-positive impact.

While excise duty reduction would represent an initial cost of $12 million, the Tanzanian Exchequer would benefit from an annual gain in tax revenue of about $58 million per annum, five years after the reform.

This increase in tax revenue would result from the expansion of the mobile sector and significant growth in the wider economy.

Two years after the reform, the annual and cumulative impact on tax revenue would already be in positive numbers.

GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting nearly 750 operators with more than 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies.