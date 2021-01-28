Why vehicle inspection by TBS may cost much more

Some importers is that if it happens that they have imported a faulty vehicle because it was not inspected while in Japan, then the costs of inspecting and rectifying the same back in Tanzania would fall sorely in the hands of the new owner.

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanians could end up digging deeper into their pockets in order to have their vehicles inspected and cleared from the port.

This is likely to happen upon the commencement of the new vehicle inspection system that is expected to take off March 1, this year where all imported vehicles will now be inspected upon arrival.

The Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) revealed last week that all imported vehicles will be inspected at the Dar es Salaam Port.

However, the fear in some importers is that if it happens that they have imported a faulty vehicle because it was not inspected while in Japan, then the costs of inspecting and rectifying the same back in Tanzania would fall sorely in the hands of the new owner.

“It simply means that if I buy a vehicle with a faulty engine, I will have to buy another engine here as soon as the vehicle undergoes inspection,” said a Dar es Salaam resident who has just ordered for a vehicle in Japan, Mr Theofil Kipungu.

Tanzania Freight Forwarders Association (Taffa) president Edward Urio told The Citizen that while the initiative was good for the country the challenge that would face Tanzanians importing vehicles would be paying double fees for inspection from the country of origin and upon arrival at the port.

Explaining, he said it was mandatory for the person selling the vehicle to inspect it and make maintenance where necessary otherwise the car would not be allowed onto a ship for export. “In Japan for instance, a vehicle may sell for $3,250 (Sh7.4 million).

This price is inclusive of inspection cost,” he said. However, he noted that there was the risk of vehicles being sold at the same cost as before without being inspected or the vehicle undergoing inspection at the country of origin and also upon arrival in the country thereby increasing cost.

He said it was important that TBS consult with stakeholders to explain to them the operating procedures that would be in place, and allow new ideas for improvement of the initiative.

Contacted, TBS Communication Unit head Roida Andusamile said importers need not be worried because no vehicles would be brought into the country in bad condition.

“Japan can never bring into the country vehicles that are in bad condition because it would be bad for their business, taking into consideration that most Tanzanians buy their cars from there,” she said.

However, she advised Tanzanians to import vehicles using agents who would ensure that the car is in good condition before being brought into the country.

Last week, TBS informed importers and exporters of vehicles that all vehicles imported from abroad will now be inspected upon arrival in the country.

TBS said that currently they inspect vehicles that enter the country through four hired agents one from Dubai and three from Japan whose contracts will be concluded soon.

Therefore, TBS noted that inspection certificates that will be issued by the said agents on cars that will be imported into the country as of March 1, this year, will not be recognized by TBS.

Vehicles that will be inspected at the port and seen not to comply with the requirements will have to undergo maintenance outside the Ports and taken for inspection at UDA yard adjacent to the Ports before it can be allowed to hit the roads.

TBS said they will ensure that all used cars imported into the country meet and comply with requirements of such cars before they can be allowed to go to the roads.

Explaining about the decision to inspect vehicles in the country, TBS said it has built the capacity of its inspectors and it was about time they started practicing what they have been trained.

According to TBS, the decision to use own inspectors will ensure that garages that operate in the country get business and at the same time the government gets revenues from through the said business and that it would also create employment for Tanzanians who will also gain experience on the works.

Initially, the charge for inspection of vehicles outside the country was $150 but the government would be charging $140 and Sh30,000 for service charge.