Why youth should be involved more in decision-making

Dar es Salaam. As the government is implementing the five-year development plan, youth have called authorities to create a friendly tax system that will enable them to undertake business and boost their incomes.

The third development plan is focused on “realizing competitiveness and industrialization for human development” whereby youth in the previous phases felt to have been left out causing their businesses and innovations to fail all because the environment was not conducive.

Speaking on Monday at a youth engagement session organized by the United Nations Association of Tanzania (UNA-T), Mr Michael Sungusia, a development consultant, said the third year plan would be implemented under small strategies, which is an opportunity for young people to participate. “For example, five years ago young people who had innovative ideas but failed to scale up due to financial challenges. Had there been empowerment, for example, during thjis Covid-19, we would not have a ventilation problem as there is,” he said.

Mr Sungusia added there were a large number of youth in rural areas doing great jobs but they could not scale up due to the environment, so in the third development plan it was important to involve the youth.

Ms Beatrice Mkami, who deals with women’s issues, said: “Young people want to be part of the decisions in this third plan so that they can give their thoughts at the end of the day will help improve their developmental activities.” Ms Mkami added the government should increase investment in agriculture and fisheries where there are a large number of young people, but also their innovations to be promoted as there are many and can make a significant contribution.

UNA Youth and Economic Rights Programme Officer Lucas Fidelis said they made sure the ideas of the youth reach the right level so that they could be addressed. “We want to see young people as part of jobs creation, become innovators and decision makers,” he said.

About 75 percent of the Tanzanian population is under 35 years old. But, many of them are not in employment, education or training as per the country’s development vision.