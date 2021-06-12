Widow and two daughters murdered in Masaki, Dar es Salaam

The Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Force has confirmed the deaths, saying it is holding one Shadrack Kapanga (34) on allegations of the killings.

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. One woman and her two daughters have been murdered in cold blood in their Masaki home in Dar es Salaam

The Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Force has confirmed the deaths, saying it is holding one Shadrack Kapanga (34) on allegations of the killings.

The motive for the murder is yet to be established as police launches investigations into the greasily murder of the trio.

Special Zone Police Commander, ACP Muliro j. Muliro said in a statement that on June 11, that around 1700hrs the houseboy was arrested for the killings of Emily Mutaboyerwa and her two daughters Daniela Mutaboyerwa (15) and Damita Mutaboyerwa (13).

The family was residing at Masaki area Maryknol street house No.1224 Kinondoni district in Dar es Salaam.

The suspect was arrested in the Magomeni area while on the run with some of the items he had taken after committing the incident.

Shadrack Kapanga was found in possession of the deceased’s phones, televisions, DSTV decorder, and remote control gadget.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect committed the murder on June 9, after beating each of the victims on different times with a blunt object that caused heavy bleeding and consequently leading to their death.

“After killing them he locked them in and escaped,” said ACP Muliro.

The investigation into the case is ongoing to determine the root causes of the killings and once completed the suspect will be arraigned.

Meanwhile, according to a neighbor who asked for anonymity, the father had died two years ago.

However neighbors became suspicious when they noticed there had been no movement for two days in the house where normally either the children would be seen walking out or the mother driving out and in.

They then decided to break down the gate and found bodies of the deceased in different parts of the house.