Will DR Congo join East African bloc sooner?

Arusha. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) may join the East African Community sooner than expected.

The EAC Heads of State will meet on Wednesday to deliberate on the country’s application submitted two years ago.

The virtual meeting will be preceded by the extraordinary meeting of the EAC Council of Ministers, the powerful policy organ of the Community, tomorrow.

The secretariat, the executive arm of EAC, confirmed yesterday that the meeting will, indeed, discuss DR Congo’s application to join the bloc.

“The summit will discuss two items; one of them being the admission of the Democratic Republic of Congo into the EAC,” it said in a statement. The decision on the giant DRC’s entry into the six nation EAC bloc will largely hinge on a report to be tabled by the Council of Ministers.

The extra-ordinary summit - the third in a series by the EAC since the outbreak of Covid-19 - will be live streamed on EAC website and social media platforms.

Regional analysts believe with recent developments, it was not a matter of whether or not DRC will join the bloc but when.

Recently, the Council of Ministers gave a green-light to a report on the verification mission sent mid this year to assess the country’s readiness to join EAC.

Although the final decision rests with the regional leaders, other analysts contend that the summit would not announce when DRC would become a member.

Rather, they would “direct the commencement of negotiations with the DRC in accordance with the findings of the verification team”.

Sources close to the Arusha-based secretariat said the Council of Ministers generally gave a nod for DRC’s admission following the verification mission. Commencement of the negotiations would entail, among others, in depth discussions on the modalities for harmonization of DRC’s policies and instruments to those of EAC.

EAC Secretary General, Dr Peter Mathuki said that DRC’s population of about 100 million has the potential to contribute to expanded market and investment opportunities.

“By DRC joining, the Community will open the corridor from the Indian Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean, as well as North to South, hence expanding the economic potential of the region,” he said.

The EAC Summit in February this year directed the EAC Council of Ministers to expeditiously undertake a verification exercise in accordance with the EAC Criteria for Admission of Foreign States.

The current EAC partner states are Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan. The latter joined in 2016.