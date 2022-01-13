William Lukuvi’s new role at State House

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A week after he was dropped from cabinet,former Lands, Housing and Human Settlements minister, William Lukuvi has been assigned a new role under prime minister’s office.

Mr Lukuvi will now coordinate government sectors and monitor all ministries.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan revealed new Lukuvi’s role on Thursday January 13, during a special meeting with the newly appointed ministers and deputy ministers held at Hazina Convection Centre in Dodoma.

Samia said there are few sectors that have a direct impact on the people and so they must be given a priority and close coordination.

The head of the state named the sectors as, education, health, water, rural electrification and others similar to those which have direct impact to citizens.

“For those who have been ministers and deputy ministers in the past are aware that there was lack of coordination and cooperation between government sectors, everyone was doing their own part,”

“This led to not achieving the goals that were to be reached because if you ask for results of certain project, each one presents their own piece of the project,” she said.

In addition, Samia said Lukuvi will help in coordinating at the high level performances of the ministers whereas permanent secretaries will still be under Chief Secretary Office.