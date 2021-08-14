Women bus conductors defying stereotypes

By Sakina Chambulilo

I usually go to the Kariakoo area to buy household necessities every weekend. One day, on my way home in Mbezi Luis from Kariakoo, I boarded a dala dala commuter bus at the Makumbusho stand whose conductor was a woman.

I was pleasantry surprised to see a woman bus conductor, and I can say that my trip was enjoyable. I was impressed by her courage, daring to do a job that was considered a male domain. She was kind, gentle and smiled all the time: proof that she enjoyed her work.

Of late, there has been a surge in the number of women conductors in both commuter and up-country buses. Woman interviewed some of these bold women who chose to venture into the male-dominated field.

Zawadi Christopher, 29, is a conductor at BM Bus Company, whose bus plies the Dar-Dodoma route. A Diploma holder in Procurement from the College of Business Education (CBE) in Dar es Salaam, Zawadi is comfortable doing the job that helps her to put food on the table.

After graduation in 2013, Zawadi got a job at the KFC Fast Food restaurant in Mikocheni, where she worked as a cashier for one year. Hoping to get a better job, she joined the national service in 2015 and was posted to Mlale JKT Camp in Songea, Ruvuma Region. She served in the paramilitary for two years and quit after she saw no signs of getting a job as she had anticipated.

She worked as a receptionist for one year, before trying her luck with up-country bus companies. She got a conductor’s job with ABC Bus Company in 2018, where she worked for a year.

Zawadi says things were not easy in the beginning. She feared bumping into people who knew her, especially those she went to college with.

“I did not become a conductor by choice but I was forced by economic hardships. I had expected to get a job related to my profession; but God had other plans for me. I now love my job from which I make a living.”

Zawadi joined the BM Bus Company (her current employer) in 2019. One of the challenges she faces is having to be on the road daily.

“I travel from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma daily and so I don’t usually get enough time to rest. There was a time when I felt like giving up on this job because at times, I am required to pay for lost or damaged luggage. I am responsible as the conductor.”

One instance she will never forget was when she had to pay Sh500,000 to a passenger whose luggage fell off the bus.

Paulina Kakuya,33, is a conductor for a dala dala plying the Mbezi-Mlandizi route. Paulina could not continue with secondary school education following the death of her parents.

She did domestic work for different employers in Dodoma and Dar es Salaam for seven years before she decided to venture into petty trade. With the little savings she had made, the mother of one rented a room at Mbezi Luis in the city outskirts in 2012. She started selling drinking water at the Mbezi Luis bus stop and later opened a food joint.

“There was a time when things got bad and I could no longer run the business. This is when I decided to give a try to being a bus conductor. My customers at the food joint, mainly the drivers and conductors introduced me to this work,” shares Paulina.

According to her, coping in the stereotypical environment was tough. Some rude male passengers gave her a hard time.

“During my first week on the job, a male passenger refused to pay for his luggage and wanted to hit me,” Paulina recalls. She says it is such challenges that increased her zeal for the job. Her plan is to be a truck driver.

The deputy chairman of the Bus Drivers and Conductors Association at the Mbezi Luis bus stand, Abdulrahman Mpanda, says more female food vendors at the terminal are taking up bus conducting, drawing inspiration from those already working in public transport. According to him, there are five female conductors at the bus stand.

Abubakar Rajab, treasurer of the Drivers and Conductors Association at the Magufuli Bus Terminal, says the association has 75 women working as conductors for different up-country bus companies.

Warda Nassor, 43, is a mother of five working as a conductor on a Makumbusho-Bunju commuter bus since 2015 following her husband’s death. It was the best option as she did not have capital to start a business. Since she was living near a dala dala bus stand, Warda asked one conductor to train her for the job to enable her to feed her kids.

“I pay my children’s school fees through this job. My second child is in Form Five, the third is in Form One, the fourth in Class Seven and the last born in Class Three.”

Warda - who holds a Class D driving licence - is a member of the Tegeta-Bunju Drivers and Conductors Association (UWAMATEBU). She is the leader of the female conductors’ wing of the association. Her dream is to own a bus one day.

Warda says female conductors are looked down upon in society. She says people view them as people who have failed in life. She calls upon well-wishers to uplift women conductors by giving them loans to buy their own buses.

Commuter bus conductor Warda Nassor calls for passengers at the Makumbusho bust stop in Dar es Salaam. PHOTO | SUNDAY GEORGE

Drivers who work with female conductors are full of praises for them.

“Women are very honest when it comes to money. I have worked with Warda for five years now and she is very good. When she introduced me to our employer, Esther Mkude, the boss immediately gave me the job because she trusted Warda,” says Saidi Kipandi, driver of the bus on which Warda works.

“Women conductors are calm. They are honest with money,” says Gasper Kunambi, a Mlandizi-Mbezi bus driver.

Warda’s employer, Ms Mkude, is in support of women doing the job, saying they have proved that they are excellent conductors.

“Warda is a responsible worker. She has shown great cooperation in everything. When the bus develops a problem, for example, she is usually the first one to notify me. Her performance is really good,” says Ms Mkude.

When she first met Warda, Esther says she was skeptical that she could do the job at all. She had never hired a female bus conductor before.

“I decided to give her a chance as a fellow woman. She has made me proud.”

Passengers, too, have a lot of good to say about female conductors. Maria Basso from Kawe likes the fact that women conductors are usually smartly dressed, compared to their male counterparts.

Fat-hiya Segumba, a University of Dar es Salaam student, says one day en route to the Mawasiliano bus stand from Makumbusho, she boarded a bus with a female conductor.

“She seemed to be very shy; I think she was new in the job. But she was more attentive than male conductors,” says Fat-hiya.

The chairman of the Dar es Salaam Drivers and Conductors Association (UWAMADAR), Said Mapande, says women bus conductors “are very good at the job. They are honest - especially when it comes to money matters. Also, they don’t use foul language like male conductors do. They are civilised and very cooperative.”

The UWAMADAR chairman also says that the number of female bus conductors was low a few years ago. “But, it has of recent gone up. They have been joining the field in large numbers. We currently have 28 women conductors in our association who work on buses which ply different city routes,” Mr Mapande says.