Women engagement in data science crucial for growth

By George Helahela More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Low involvement of women in data science has been cited as a factor hindering women participation in science and technology, according to the Government Statistician General, Dr Albina Chuwa.

She made the statement during the African Women in Data Sciences (Wids) conference organized by the Tanzania Data Lab (dlab) for secondary school and university students.

Speaking during the event organised for Kenya and Tanzania, Dr Chuwa said global statistics shows that a quarter of the women are uneducated (1 billion), noting that as one moves up the ladder of education in Tanzania, women numbers decline, especially in science subjects.

“Policy makers and stakeholders should join hands to plug the gaps. Available data, for instance, shows about 70 percent of the women engaging in agriculture have low level of education,” she said.

Wids Africa coordinator and dlab Tanzania cofounder Mahadia Tunga said different forums have been conducted to mobilise and sensitise the significance of women engagement in data science. “We have invited the Statistician General in order to use her over 20-year experience to motivate the women and listen to the views we have. The views should then be submitted to authorities for change,” he said.

The University of Dar es Salaam (Udsm) computer science lecturer at the College of Information and Communication Technologies (COICT), Dr Salome Maro, said that biased information during data collection leads to gender mistreatment.

Advertisement

“What can be referred as hypertension to men could be considered as stress to women due to their biological differences,” she argued, adding that the duo differ in their mode of presentation.

Dr Maro advised girls to take science subjects in their academics, pointing out that authorities and researchers should provide an enabling environment for women to excel.

A computer science bachelor degree student at the Udsm, Ms Sandrah Assey, argued that the education she was receiving will enable her to close the gender gap in statistics provision.

“This is a step forward after learning that gender gap exists in the country and globally. Hopefully, I’m going to be among those who will reduce that gap,” she said.

A Bachelor of Arts in Statistics student at the Udsm, Mr Kennedy Makuwa, highlighted the importance of statistics in unveiling gender bias.

“I have learnt the significance of statistics showing gender bias, such as the number of women taking science subjects in the country,” he said.