Women’s Day: Direct Selling Breaking Gender, Financial Inclusion Bias

In Tanzania, like many other countries in Africa, while there are strong policies and legal framework to combat gender inequality, in practice, customary norms are still biased against women creating financial exclusion.

Traditional norms limit women ownership of and control over money and other household resources.

While Tanzania has achieved middle income status, the country still ranks 151 out of 188 on the United Nations Human Development Index. According to the UN index, over 12 million Tanzanians live below the poverty line and the majority are women.

Now imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women's equality. Collectively we can all #BreakTheBias.

That is the theme of this year’s women day. Celebrated every March 8th, the international women’s day is a global holiday held to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women and calls attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women

In Tanzania, this day holds a special significance particularly in financial inclusiveness. According to the Financial Sector Deepening Tanzania (FSDT); “Women make up over 50% of the population and workforce in Tanzania and own over half (54%) of the country’s micro and small enterprises, but their contribution in economic activity, growth and financial well-being is far below their potential.”

Couple that with the fact that women work an average of 62.3 hours/week. In addition to long hours of heavy labor, many women have low literacy levels and limited control over household income, and lack decision-making authority - International Executive Service Corps (IESC).

Given these facts, Tanzania has taken comprehensive steps to reduce gender inequality and increase financial inclusiveness for women. Earlier this year, the government announced ongoing talks with the African Development Bank (AfDB) and other financial institutions on the possibility of establishing to set up a Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) bank, with focus on women financial inclusion.

For these government led initiatives to materialize, private sector participation is vital. Self employment is key to eradicating poverty in Tanzania, however, access to startup capital remains a challenge, a gap that is deterring government efforts to empower women.

Up take of direct selling business options bridges this gap. For example, a leading direct selling company like QNET maintains a leading role in bridging the gender gap and related financial inclusion.

“…we have come closer to our grand vision of being a gender-equal direct selling company that challenges stereotypes, creates better structural support for our women and provides more opportunities,” said QNET CEO Malou Caluza, in a press release issued this week.

It goes without saying that women are crucial players in a healthy and thriving economy...being a more gender-equal company will help add USD 12 trillion to global GDP by 2025,” she said.

Direct selling is in essence a sales channel used by companies to promote their products away from a physical retail location and directly to the end consumer, primarily relying on word-of-mouth promotion from existing users.

Biram Fall, Regional General Manager of QNET in Sub-Saharan Africa, explains that direct selling is unlike traditional trading approaches is a low capital start up option for women and youth.

“They can leapfrog barriers such as high capital investment, and set flexible working schedules according to their lifestyles,” he said in a press release earlier this week.

With the gig economy and remote work becoming the focal point of Africa's economic outlook, Mr Fall adds that direct selling will lead the way to this next evolution of work.

"With digitisation becoming increasingly integrated into the economy, businesses can leverage their digital commerce infrastructure and local know-how to provide new, gainful income opportunities – and direct selling will be in the lead," he adds.

While most corporates remain unequal, direct selling can boast of the strength of a woman with a whopping 74% being female. Being a flexible option where you get to work on your own terms, it creates the perfect space for women from all communities and backgrounds to claim control over their own lives and finances by participating in direct selling.

“QNET continues to be a platform where women can take charge and turn their lives around,” summed up the Regional General Manager.