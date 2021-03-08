Women should accept to be challenged on their career paths

By Lilian Ndilwa More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Chief Executive Officer of Comprehensive Community Based Rehabilitation Tanzania (CCBRT) Ms Brenda Msangi, has on Monday March 8, said that Women have to normalize being challenged during their career journeys because it motivates them to work harder to reach their goals.

Ms Msangi was speaking at The Citizen Rising woman initiative saying that the journey to the top positions is not an easy thing, as it comes with new roles that may not even align to your set goals.

“Prior to working as the Pharmacist manager, I was rejected because they did not believe that I was capable, when an opportunity to work in the pharmacy presented itself, I grasped it right away,” she said.

Ms Msangi said despite being the first Tanzanian CEO of CCBRT as well as the first Woman CEO in the organization, she is still being challenged but she always works her way out of it.

“Leadership is hard work, but the lessons will always come in many forms, challenges being one of them,” she explained.

She hinted that even at the CEO position, she still desires to go further.