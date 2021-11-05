Young people advised to stay proactive amid fourth industrial revolution

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Deputy Minister of Information, Communications and Information Technology, Mr Kundo Mathew has called on young people to actively participate in the fourth industrial revolution.

He said the youth are the nation's workforce so it is important for them to be part of the revolution towards which the economy is headed.

Engineer Kundo made the remarks during the Infrastructure Sector Symposium organised by Mwananchi Communications Ltd (MCL) in collaboration with Wasafi Media, Clouds Media and TBC, held at the Dar es Salaam’s Serena Hotel today.

The deputy minister said the government is determined to make the country part of the revolution by building communication infrastructure, and therefore urged young people to be part of the government’s effort.

"If I say the government is determined, we can all see the direction in which we are headed, this year alone we are going to build 4, 442 kilometres of communication infrastructure,” he noted.

In ensuring that local content is taken into account, the deputy minister said local experts will be involved in all the projects. This will enable them to gain experience. Their involvement in the projects will even keep the money flow within the country.

"We are building the national backbone because the goal is to ensure we facilitate and accelerate effective communication within the government and among all Tanzanians,” he said.