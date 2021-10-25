Your role is appreciated, Ndugai tells civil society

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dodoma. The key role civil society organisations (CSOs) are playing in Tanzania socioeconomic development is recognised right to the very top of the country’s leadership, according to National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai.

Mr Ndugai made the remark when opening CSO Week 2021 at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre in Dodoma on Saturday.

“I want to assure you that this country’s leadership values you and appreciates and recognises the key role you are playing in society,” he said during the colourful opening ceremony attended by hundreds of people.

Mr Ndugai pledged that his office would continue to work closely with CSOs, adding that if any differences crop up between civil society and the establishment, they should be resolved amicably.

“It should be remembered that we are working together towards a common goal…we are building the same house.”

Mr Ndugai added that he would ask MPs to attend in large numbers discussions that are due to start today as part of activities lined up during CSO Week 2021, and thanked the organising committee for inviting him to open the occasion.

Related Organisers roll out the red carpet ahead of CSO Week

Advertisement

He said he was impressed by the large number of pavilions at the CSO Week exhibition, and wished the organisers and all participants all the best in the week ahead.

Earlier, Foundation for Civil Society (FCS) president Stigmata Tenga said civil society would continue to work closely with the government and society in general at all levels.

She thanked Mr Ndugai for sparing time to open CSO Week 2021 and attend this year’s exhibition.

Dr Tenga said it was civil society’s hope that Parliament would pass relevant laws that were in Tanzania’s best interests.

“Please pass our greetings to MPs. Tell them that CSOs are aware of their important role as the people’s representatives. Civil society will continue to cooperate with the National Assembly,” she said.

National Council of NGOs (NacoNGO) chairperson Lilian Badi said positive results were being seen following President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s pledge to improve the environment in which civil society operates.

“Changes have started to be seen. There is now more space for the sector,” Dr Badi said.

She added that there was no need for CSOs to antagonise the government since both sides are building the same house.

For her part, the acting Canadian High Commissioner to Tanzania, Ms Helen Fletcher, commended President Hassan’s government for recognising the important role civil society was playing in Tanzania.

She also praised the organising committee, adding that significant progress had been made since the last CSO Week.

Wajibu Institute executive director Ludovick Utouh said civil society was looking forward to strengthening cooperation with other stakeholders, adding that the organising committee had worked overtime to ensure positive results from CSO Week 2021, whose theme is “Civil Society and Development”.

“For the whole of next week we will have discussions that we hope will be highly beneficial to all stakeholders,” he said.

Mr Utouh added that they were looking forward to MPs attending and actively taking part in the discussions.

He thanked Mr Ndugai for agreeing to open CSO Week, and urged Dodoma resident to turn up in large numbers in the two-day exhibition which was scheduled to end yesterday

Dodoma mayor Davis Mwamfupe thanked the organisers for once again choosing Dodoma as the venue of CSO Week.

Conference sessions are scheduled to take place from today to October 28 at Royal Village Hotel.