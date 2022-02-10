Youth leaders call for vigilance on natural resources

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Youth leaders have called on fellow Tanzanians to be vigilant of investments that target natural resources in the country.

In an event that involved participation of hundreds of young people at the Institute of Finance Management (IFM), in Dar es Salaam, young leaders urged fellow youth to protect and speak out loud on investors who are only interested in extracting and exporting resources.

This includes investors who use corrupt means to gain footage and exploit locals and do not fully comply with the laws.

Speaking to The Citizen, the SISI director, Mr Charles Kisuke said it is also a call for the government to be very smart and firm when allowing for foreign investments, making sure they serve public interests.

He added that such investments should allow local participation especially by offering opportunities to the youth.

“For a long time we have had problems with other bad investors for example some of the Chinese, who in short for a large percentage do not follow the various laws with bad conduct and most of the time their objective is to oppress and harass locals at the same time our resources are being wasted,” he said.

Advertisement

Mr Kisuke said that is why it’s important for Tanzanian youth to take center stage in sustainably managing the country's natural resources as well as effectively utilising the investment opportunities from the nation’s natural wealth.

“By advocating for environmental sustainability, we empower the youths to take center stage in preservation of available natural resources as well as fighting against any forms of exploitations from foreign investors,” he said.

Mr Kisuke said, apart from having wealth in agriculture, forestry and wildlife, Tanzania is also rich in minerals such as gold, diamond, iron, coal, nickel, tanzanite, uranium and natural gas.

Adding on questionable Chinese investments in the country, another natural resources’ preservation advocate Prince Maker said some of the foreigners have turned Tanzania as a honey pot where they can come and reap benefits while leaving destruction in their wake.

“For example, Chinese people come and build infrastructure; and yes we give them tenders to do so because maybe we don’t have the tools but do we know if they consider our health, do they consider the climate that they left behind after these projects are completed?,” he said.

On his part the chairman of Youth Survivors Organization Mr Humphrey Mrema said it’s a shame that some of these destroyers are invited by African governments due to incapability.

Mrema cited how the Chinese financed the construction of the African Union headquarters where later reports alleged that they planted spy cameras in the entire building.

“It’s time for youths to take critical measures in using the opportunities using local resources, but also protect them from overexploitation by foreign investments,” he said.

Mrema also said it’s very important for youth to be at the center of discussion on a country's natural resources because they are key players in building the economy.

He said part of the opportunities that saw little participation of youths and dominated by foreigners include the Exports Processing Zones.

According to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) , by using natural resources sustainably and reducing the rate of depletion, countries can increase their productivity and would create a win-win for the environment and economic growth.