Yusuf Manji falls ill while in custody, released on bail

Dar es Salaam. The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has on Friday June 4 released businessman Yusuf Manji on bail after holding him for four days.

Reports from people close to the businessman which were also confirmed by the Director General of PCCB Salum Hamduni say that he was released a few hours after he fell ill during questioning.

Manji was arrested on June 1, after arriving at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) accompanied by his son who was not arrested.

"He could be released at any time, even today (yesterday) he fell ill and his condition was not very good," said a source who later added: "he has been released I am going to see him."

Commenting on the release of the businessman, Hamduni said: “There is a difference between being released and being released on bail. We have released Manji on bail while the investigation and other investigative steps continue. ”

When asked about the terms of the bail and when he is required to report back at PCCB, he said: The public should know that Manji has been interrogated and we have given him bail as the investigation continues. I think that's the key issue.

Manji left the country in 2018 after the DPP withdrew its intention to continue with the case against him at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court.

Speaking on June 2, this year, Hamduni confirmed his arrest and that he was being questioned on three charges grounds.

Mr Hamduni said before Manji left the country, there was a probe that revealed some tax evasions involving two of his companies: Inter-trade Commercial Ltd Services and the Golden Globe International Services Limited.

“His company was trading with Tanzania Electricity Company (Tanesco) between 2011 and 2015, and is accused of causing losses to the government by evading value-added tax and some other fraud related deals,” said Mr Hamduni.

On September 14, 2017, the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court acquitted him and three co-accused who were facing seven counts of economic sabotage and national security after they were found in possession of materials used for making the Tanzania People's Defence Forces’ uniforms worth more than Sh200 million and seals.

Apart from Manji others who were released were Deogratius Kisinda (28), Abdallah Sangey (46) na Thobias Fwere (43