Zambia votes amid calls for free, fair polls

Dar es Salaam. Politicians in Tanzania have called upon the authorities responsible for the supervision of elections in Zambia to conduct the exercise in a free and fair manner as Zambians go to the polls today.

People who spoke to The Citizen yesterday said that the people of Zambia deserve their wishes to be heeded and respected through a free, fair and credible election process.

Zambians are heading for polling stations today to elect their President, Members of Parliament and local government councillors. There are 7,023,499 registered voters across 12,152 polling stations in 156 electoral constituencies.

Although 16 candidates will be contesting for the Presidency, most analysts say the election is actually a two-horse race between incumbent President Edgar Lungu of the Patriotic Front (PF) and the United Party of National Development (UPND) candidate, Hakainde Hichilema.

Tanzanians who spoke to The Citizen yesterday said they have been observing the election process in the neighbouring country with keen interest - especially considering that Zambia has always exhibited signs of a mature democracy.





Officials of the ACT-Wazalendo foreign affairs department said in a statement yesterday that they had realized that the elections are reminiscent of the controversial 2016 elections.

“ACT has been keenly following the election process to see if it has observed fundamental democratic principles,” reads the statement in part.

“We are of the opinion that Zambia is being taken far back to the dark era due to the fact that the political and electoral field has been largely distorted in favour of the ruling party. The opposition parties have faced a great number of restrictions, harassment and intimidation in the political field and election participation,” the statement says.

This raises doubts whether Zambia will conduct a free, fair and credible election, ACT-Wazalendo says.

For his part, the Chadema director for communications and foreign affairs, Mr John Mrema, said Zambia’s history of power transfer was encouraging for an African nation. However, Mr Mrema noted that things have been going retrogressively in the past few years.

Official results of today’s election may take days to come.

In 2016, the results were declared four days after the election. If no presidential candidate receives more than 50 percent of the valid votes cast, a run-off will be held between the two highest-scoring candidates within 37 days of the initial ballot.

In 2016, Lungu reached the 50+1 percent threshold by just 13,000 votes. No other candidate secured as many votes.

A recent Afrobarometer report suggested a widespread erosion of PF support in both rural and urban areas, with the number of the polled respondents who said they would vote for the PF down from 44.8 percent in 2017 to 22.9 percent in December 2020.

Campaigning officially ended yesterday, the eve of Zambia’s tightly-fought presidential and legislative elections dominated by economic hardships.

Lungu’s campaign highlighted his push to improve infrastructure in the copper-rich southern African nation - and also keep the minerals wealth in the country.

“We have seen a lot of development in Zambia,” said PF supporter Kanguma Horeb, 36, enthusing over the “many roads, hospitals, flyover bridges (and) schools” that Lungu has built.

But the ambitious infrastructure developments have come at a cost. Critics accuse Lungu of borrowing unsustainably to fund the infrastructure spending spree, plunging the country into debt and spooking investors.

Hichilema delivered his final address yesterday, broadcast from the patio of his residence in southeastern Lusaka.

“Our country is going into elections ... which should result in a change of government,” Hichilema said, standing behind a wooden podium.

“Let the Zambian people decide who will lead them, and take them out of this collapsed economy,” he added.

“Next week, we can get into the business of turning around the economy. You deserve better, you have suffered enough,” he said - calling on the electoral commission to ensure “free, fair” polls.

Hichilema, 59, is facing Lungu, 64, for the third time today.

City parades

Both camps put aside Covid-19 restrictions as they stepped up efforts to woo voters, conducting parades in parts of the city.

Hichilema’s United Party for National Development (UPND) targets poor neighbourhoods where rising living costs and disillusionment have fuelled growing support for the opposition.

“To earn a living as a youth has become a hassle,” said 27-year old Matero resident Teddy Kandundu during a musical motorcade in Lusaka’s densely-populated Matero township.

Lungu beat Hichilema by a little over 100,000 votes in 2016 - and even fewer in a 2015 by-election following the death of ex-leader Michael Satta - and surveys suggest that economic hardships have since then eroded his support base.

Tension has flared during the campaign, with PF and UPND backers sporadically clashing with machetes, pangas and other home-made weapons.

Three PF supporters have been killed since May, according to the police, prompting Lungu to deploy the military.

Hichilema urged soldiers to “ensure peaceful elections” and not “aid a particular political party”.

The opposition has accused the PF of using coronavirus as an excuse to thwart their events, as well as seeking to rig the election.

Lungu “will outrightly win”, rebutted PF spokesman Antonio Mwanza on Tuesday, denying all allegations of fraud and intimidation.