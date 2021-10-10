Zanzibar has received Sh230 billion Covid-19 funds, says Minister

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dodoma. Zanzibar’s Minister of State in the Office of the President for Finance and Planning Jamal Kassim Ali has said Zanzibar has received Sh230 billion out of the Sh1.3 trillion provided by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the fight against Covid-19.

Jamal made the remarks on Sunday, October 10, 2021 during the launch of a national development campaign and the fight against Covid-19.

He said the fight against the disease was not only about vaccination but also about ensuring clean water to enable people to wash their hands.

He also said the money would be used in the education sector to enable pupils study in decongested classrooms.

Jamal said that the tourism industry which is relied upon by many people in Zanzibar was most affected by the pandemic for over a year would be given priority.

He has promised President Samia Suluhu Hassan that they will manage the funds to bring about productivity and realizing value for money.

