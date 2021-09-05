Zanzibar President happy with execution of Sh10.5 billion ZRB building in Pemba

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Pemba. Zanzibar President Dr. Hussein Mwinyi is satisfied with the quality of construction of the Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB) building in Pemba.

The project worth Sh10.5 billion is located at Gombani, Chakechake and was implemented by Advent Constructions Company Limited.

Launching the facility, Dr Mwinyi said he was satisfied by the look of the building and the equipment installed in it.

He hailed the company for showing an outstanding patriotism through diligent utilization of the funds without inflating costs of the project and handing over the project at the agreed time.

"I should say that I'm satisfied with the project. It has realized the value for our money. That is the reason I accepted invitation to commission the facility,” he said.

He said the government will continue to employ services of local contractors in the execution of various projects.

He however warned that his administration will not tolerate construction companies that have a tendency of inflating costs of government projects once entrusted with their execution.

The Advent Construction Company director, Mr Dhruv Jog said the six-storey facility had been implemented within 14 months and that it was among facilities of the highest quality in Pemba.

He thanked the government for trust it was bestowing on his company, noting that it (the company) was ready to execute other projects in the Isles.