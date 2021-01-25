Zanzibar provides Covid-19 rapid antigen testing for KLM passengers

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

The government of Zanzibar through the ministry of health, social welfare, elderly gender and children has made provisions for antigen rapid tests requested by Royal Dutch Airlines- KLM for all passengers flying the carrier.

In a statement issued by the ministry of health and social welfare, yesterday the tests were being carried out at Migombani testing center at a cost of $25 with the result issued within two hours.

The statement required passengers who intend to travel with the airline to carry a negative PGR test certificate six hours before departure.

According to the acting Health minister Mr Simai Mohammed Said, KLM requested the government to facilitate Covid-19 testing using the Anti-gen Rapid Test that provides instant results compared to the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) or serologic for people expecting to travel with the airline.

“They have been assured of provision of the service at a cheap cost, a move that has been commended by various tourism stakeholders. This and other factors have played a pivotal role in building confidence and attracting tourists to Zanzibar,” he said.

According to him, the government has a responsibility to facilitate provision of Covid-19 testing services for visitors to comply with demands of airlines and destination countries.

KLM started flying into Zanzibar in December 2020 with a twice- weekly service using 294-seat B787- 9s. It operates triangularly: Amster- dam – Zanzibar – Dar – Amsterdam.