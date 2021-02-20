Zanzibar’s first female Chief Secretary reveals how she manages her duties

By Salome Gregory More by this Author

Zanzibar. Engineer Zena Said was recently appointed Chief Secretary of the Zanzibar Revolutionary Government, becoming the first woman to hold that position. Coming from humble beginnings, she joined the engineering field and later made a professional U-turn to administration and governance.

Speaking to The Citizen Rising Woman initiative at her office in Zanzibar recently, she shares her experiences...

Tell us a little about your educational background

I started my primary education at the Ubungo National Housing Primary School in 1985 and then went to Jangwani Secondary School where I did my ‘O’ and ‘A’ levels education from 1986 to 1992. I pursued my first degree in Engineering in Turkey at Bogaziçi University. After my first degree I came back home and started working. In 2010, I graduated with a Master’s degree in Public Procurement Management at the Turin University in Italy. And, just last year, I did my postgraduate Diploma in Economic Diplomacy.

How did you manage to make a professional U-turn and serve in senior positions in government?

The changes are due to personal efforts, as well as God’s grace. I believe there are a lot of people out there doing great work as well. But, I still believe it is all about God and working as a team with my colleagues and peers!

You spoke about teamwork, when exactly did you realise team work is power?

I knew this from the early stages in my career. I learnt that whatever you do, it needs to create an impact on others - and, at the same time, you need other people to bring or add value to your line of work. There is no way one can do things in isolation - and expect positive results. We mutually need each other to reach our personal and professional goals.

Growing up: did you dream of becoming a leader?

No. I never thought of leadership. I was only studying to be educated and get a good job to be able to support my family. That was my biggest plan. Becoming a leader is just God’s grace. I am very thankful to the people who saw the potential in me - and decided to appoint me to different senior positions.

Was being an engineer your dream career?

Growing up, I never even knew if there was a career called ‘Engineering!’ No one in my family had that background. I knew about doctors, police officers and teachers. These careers were close to my daily life as I would go to the hospital for treatment. Police officers are known for keeping peace - and teachers for teaching. I only got myself into the field of engineering because I got an education loan - and one of the condition was to study engineering or any other science-related subject(s). I had no dream of being an Engineer before that.

Indeed, I admire those who manage to dream of their careers at an early age. For someone like me, it was just the environment that shaped me to be in this field. My first child is an engineer. The second-born is studying medicine and the third-born is in Form IV - but I don’t yet know what she wants to be when she grows up!

How would you scale the importance of providing career guidance to children?

It is very important to guide them... But, it is also good to give them freedom to go for whatever they want. For parents who are able to guide their children, it is important for them to keep guiding them, as it might lead them to something marvellous.

You are a mother and a wife; you also hold a big and sensitive position in government. How do you manage to wear all the ‘hats’ so well?

It is all about planning - and being supported. From the beginning, I had to employ two house-girls who helped me a lot in taking care of home chores as well as the children. But when they (the children) grew up, I trained them to be self-dependent.

Maintaining family values has helped me a lot in managing my roles at work. My husband has always been a very big support, and he doesn’t give me any undue pressure.

What is your advice for women who are not being supported by their male partners - and, hence fail to excel in their careers?

It is very important for new couples to talk before they decide to start a family. They need to sit down and frankly share their expectations. This will help them set up arrangements that would support the woman’s career growth as well.

Another important consideration is that men need to have realistic expectations that would nurture family growth. They need to be able to offer support when his partner gets tired, for instance!

Would you credit your success in leadership to any particular person?

I was nurtured and mentored by different people to get to where I am today. Engineer Patrick Mfugale in 2012 gave me an opportunity to be head of the procurement department at Tanroads. It was a small start; but it gave me a lot of exposure - and in April 2016 President John Magufuli appointed me the Tanga Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS).

I was at first flummoxed as I had no leadership or management background. But, since I was able, willing and ready to learn, I made good progress. The Tanga Regional Commissioner, Mr Martin Shigela, also helped a lot in moulding me.

The-then deputy minister for Energy, Subira Mgalu, and the late Chief Secretary, Mr John Kijazi, as well as my family and close friends have all played important roles in shaping my career journey.

What is your message to women who lack confidence when it comes to pursuing their dreams?

In each position you are entrusted with, there is always that one person behind your recommendation. So the most important thing is for you not to fail the person who recommended you. Go in there, do your best and make sure you learn and are able to deliver.

What are your implementation plans?

I closely abide by the government’s plans and strategies. My job is to ensure any pledges made by the government are fulfilled in letter and spirit by the people I lead.

What is your message to women aspiring to become leaders?

Women should do justice to the position they are entrusted with. Let them clearly know that some/other responsibilities should never affect their official responsibilities. But, for those who are in a position to support and empower women, I say keep supporting and empowering them despite family responsibilities that might arise from time to time.