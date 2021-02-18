Zanzibar’s First Vice President Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad to be buried today in Pemba

By Paul Owere More by this Author

The body of Zanzibar’s First Vice President Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad has arrived in Zanzibar from Dar es Salaam

He is set to be buried today, Thursday February 18, 2021 in his native Pemba.

According to a statement issued by the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar states that the body of the chairman of the ACT-Wazalendo who passed away on Wednesday at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) departed by plane early morning to Unguja where prayers will be held at Mnazi Mmoja Grounds.

The statement says that at 12pm the body will be transported to Pemba and prayers will be held at Gombani grounds and then later taken to Mtambwe where he is set to be buried.