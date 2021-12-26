Zanzibar’s health minister tests positive for Covid-19

By Jesse Mikofu More by this Author

Unguja. Zanzibar’s health minister Nassor Ahmed Mazrui has tested positive for Covid-19, as a result he has decided to self isolate, saying his conditions are improving.

Speaking to The Citizen on phone, he said he tested positive on December 24 when he voluntarily went to hospital to have himself tested.

“On Thursday, I started feeling signs of fever and flu plus a running stomach, so I decided to hospital and while there the doctors decided to run Covid-19 and it turned out positive. As a result I am now self-isolating at home,” said Mr Mazrui.

He called on the general public to take all the necessary precautions including taking the available vaccines, because, in his opinion it is the reason why it has not been severe on him.

“The virus is around but most people do not go to hospital to be diagnosed, instead they stay at home on self medication. Let’s go to hospitals and test,” he said.

On Friday, December 24 Eighty nine people tested positive for Covid-19 including 38 doctors and nurses at Mnazi Mmoja Referral Hospital in Zanzibar.

The 89 were among 143 people whose samples were taken between December 16 and 24, 2021.





"None of the health workers has been admitted because they did not have any major symptoms that required hospitalization, instead they have isolated themselves while undergoing treatment depending on their condition," said Dr Msafiri.

According to Dr Msafiri out of the cases only nine have been admitted because most of them didn’t exhibit life threatening signs that warranted admission.