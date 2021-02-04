Zanzibar, Spanish firm sign deal on port, electricity facilities

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar and Intertorco Group yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on feasibility study of the Mpiga Duri, Unguja and Pemba-based fishing port project.

The two parties also inked the MoU on the feasibility study of the gas electricity generation project.

The Madrid-based company is committed to investing in Zanzibar $6.3 billion (Sh14.5 trillion).

The MoU was signed in the presence of the Zanzibar President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi.

President Mwinyi said the fishing port in Unguja will involve the construction of fishing ships’ slipways with five berths for Unguja and two for Pemba.

He said under the project, deep sea fishing ships would be bought.

Besides, he said, the project would involve the establishment of a factory for the construction of small fishing boats.

Also, under the MoU, a factory for the production of fishing nets and other fishing equipment would be established.

The Zanzibar President added that the project would see to the construction of fish fillets processing industry, international fish auction market, fish cold room storage and fishing and seafaring university.

Dr Mwinyi said the government will implement the project in collaboration with 12 companies from Norway, Spain, Germany, South Korea and the US.

He thanked the partners who have shown their willingness and commitment to cling with the government in an effort to take the country’s development to a higher level.

“The implementation of the project will take our economy to the next level and change the lives of our people,” he exuded optimism.

Noting that there were still a number of projects to implement. The President welcomed other investors to come and invest in Zanzibar.

He welcomed the investors to invest in manufacturing industry, tourism, hotels as well as Unguja and Pemba airports to mention but a few.

He said the nature of projects in the pipeline requires enough electricity and that is why the government entered into the MoU for power generation using gas. Currently, Unguja and Pemba produce only 100MW and 20MW, respectively.

“The level of electricity production is of no match for the development we are targeting to attain,” he said.

“It is high time we produced enough electricity. It is on that grounds the government has decided to enter into a partnership with private investors.”

Intertorco Group managing director Allan Kessler said Zanzibar has every reason for investors to consider it as a good destination for investment. “Political stability and good trade history make Zanzibar the best place for business,” said Mr Kessler.

“We are committed to joining Dr Mwinyi’s efforts in shaping a blue economy.”