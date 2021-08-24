Zanzibar to build Africa’s 2nd tallest skyscraper and largest hotel in East and Central Africa

By Jesse Mikofu More by this Author

Zanzibar. Zanzibar has secured massive investment in a commercial tower that will completely change the face of the semi-autonomous Indian Ocean archipelago.

The project developer, a joint venture of Tanzanian’ AICL Group and Edinburgh Crowland Management Ltd, yesterday signed a contract with New York and Dubai-based design architect company xCassia that will see the latter come up with architectural designs for what will be the largest hotel in East and Central Africa.

When completed, the 70-floor commercial tower will be the tallest skyscraper in East and Central Africa, and second tallest in Africa, behind Egypt’s The Iconic Tower.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, CEO of Crowland Management Ltd Dr Emmanuel Umoh said one of the objectives for the construction of the massive building was to support Zanzibar in the quest to build a strong blue economy.

“The building which will be called Zanzibar Domino Commercial Tower is expected to be one of the international iconic features, facilitating tourism, culture, and business opportunities,” he said.

The construction of the said project is expected to be in phases, to be undertaken in a period of four years, providing employment opportunities to locals.

Zanzibar’s minister of State, President's Office, Economy and Investment, Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga said the project is a big step toward building a blue economy and the government is inviting more local and foreign investors to the isle.

Founder and design director of xCassia, Mr Jean-Paul Cassia said the idea to construct the project has been a long one, it has taken nearly 15 years of discussions, environmental assessments, budgeting and accessing infrastructure.

Linked by a high and low bridge structure, the development is planned over three key sites: the Arrivals Plaza, Zanzibar Domino, and Island Resort, each with distinct identities and uses the guest experience pathway in a seamless curated journey from arrival to destination.