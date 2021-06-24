Zanzibar waiting for Samia’s approval to order Covid-19 vaccines

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s archipelago off the coast of East Africa, Zanzibar, is waiting for President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s approval to order Covid-19 vaccines for the isles’ residents.

A special Covid-19 research committee formed on May 17, 2021 following President Samia’s directive, handed over a report to the Head of State and in it advised the government to procure covid-19 vaccines. Apart from recommending the use of vaccines endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO), it came up with other 19 recommendations to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus in Tanzania.

Zanzibar's Minister for Health, Social Welfare, the Elderly, Gender and Children Nassor Mazrui told The Citizen yesterday that once the president approves the vaccine they will order it immediately.

Mazrui said health is not a union matter but on the issue of Covid-19 vaccine they have to work as the united republic since international organizations including WHO recognize Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar as one country, so they cannot procure vaccines in isolation.

“The special committee formed by President Samia included two experts from Zanzibar; that means we cooperate on Covid-19 issues by working closely with the Mainland government,” he said, further adding: “We cannot order vaccines only for Zanzibar without consulting Tanzania Mainland, there are Zanzibaris living in the mainland, so if we order vaccines only for those who are here [in Zanzibar] we might cause pandemonium that will lead to an influx of people jetting back to the isles to secure the jabs.”

The health minister also reiterated the fact that even when they start vaccinating they will not force people to use only government-mandated vaccines but will also give leeway to special groups such as Non-Governmental organisations (NGOs) to order Covid-19 vaccines.

Earlier this year, Zanzibar’s President Dr Hussein Mwinyi said the isle’s government will order vaccines for hajj pilgrimage so that they can go to Saudi Arabia, however, the Saudi government banned foreigners from attending the religious event because of the coronavirus pandemic, only reserving access to a few thousands of its own citizens.