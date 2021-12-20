Zimbabwe recalls Tanzania’s liberation contribution

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Zimbabwe’s Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Minister, Ms Monica Mutsvangwa, yesterday concluded her three-day visit in the country, acknowledging Tanzania’s contribution to the liberation of several African countries.

Ms Mutsvangwa, who is also one of Zimbabwe’s freedom fighters, was in the country to prepare a special documentary on the liberation of Zimbabwe.

The preparation of the historical documentary involved visiting the places that were used by their heroes who were in Tanzania for military training.

Her tour began in Dodoma where she met with her host, Culture, Arts and Sports Minister Innocent Bashungwa, and discussed how the two countries could benefit from the crucial documentary.

She acknowledged Tanzania’s contribution to the liberation movement on the African continent.

“We appreciate Tanzania’s contribution to the liberation of our nation. Our visit to Tanzania will continue to strengthen relations between our two nations as far as the areas used by Zimbabwe’s freedom fighters are concerned. The purpose of our visit is to prepare a special documentary that will educate our young people about our history so that it’s not lost,” she said.

She said that freedom fighters, including herself, should ensure that the rich history of the country’s liberation struggle is not lost, considering the fact that many heroes were old and many young people were born unaware of the relations between the two nations.

Ms Mutsvangwa said Tanzania remained a role model as it committed its resources to help several African nations including Zimbabwe through Zanu and Zapu, Angola through MPLA, Mozambique through Frelimo, Namibia through Swapo, South Africa through the ANC, Zambia through the Unip and other countries.

Earlier, Mr Bashungwa had said that the government would give cooperation to the minister’s entourage during their stay in Tanzania to achieve the purpose of the visit.

“Our country prepared areas for southern African countries to prepare for their independence, including Zimbabwe. This documentary will help preserve our history so that it does not disappear. Talking to the surviving freedom fighters will provide education for our current and future generations,” said Mr Bashungwa.

Some of the areas used by Zimbabwean freedom fighters in the country include Kongwa in Dodoma Region, Morogoro Health College in Morogoro Region, Dar es Salaam - which hosts the house where former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe lived - as well as the Bagamoyo District’s Kaole in the Coast Region.