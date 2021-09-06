Zitto: How change of leadership in Zambia can benefit Tanzania

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The change of guard in Zambia offers massive economic opportunities for Tanzania, if the latter puts its strategies right in an effort to benefit from President Hakainde Hichilema’s plan to revive his country’s economy, The Citizen has learnt.

Mr Zitto Kabwe - who is a personal friend of President Hichilema’s - told The Citizen in an interview that the revival of Zambia’s economy offers opportunities for Tanzania if the latter becomes a partner in the former’s revival efforts.

He said President Hichilema - who defeated the incumbent Edgar Lungu to ascend to the Presidency in last month’s elections - has inherited an economy that is burdened with heavy debts, a growing unemployment rate for youths and a high inflation rate of about 20 percent.

Towards the end of last year, Zambia defaulted on its $12 billion external debt after it missed a payment of more than $40 million.

According to Mr Kabwe, Zambia’s import and export had been low in Zambia during the past few years, noting however that the coming to power of President Hichilema has shown some light at end of the tunnel.

“But, if you follow the news, Zambia’s currency is strengthening since President Hichilema’s election. Stock prices are improving as investors seem to have no doubts on his ability to manage the economy,” he said.

Mr Kabwe - who is a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kigoma Urban - is of the view that, being a businessman who believes in the Dar es Salaam port and transport corridors, President Hichilema will do everything possible to set his strategies right - and, in a way, benefit not only his country but also Tanzania logistics-wise.

Zambia used to occupy the second position in terms of the number of countries that use the Port of Dar es Salaam for their import and export needs - second only to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

With declining imports and exports, however, Zambia lost that position to Rwanda.

Mr Kabwe – who formerly chaired the powerful Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) – said current figures show that the DRC accounts for 34 percent of all goods that are imported and exported via Dar es Salaam port. Rwanda and Zambia account for 23 and 21 percent respectively.

“But, the most important thing is what President Hichilema victory means to the Tanzania economy. Tanzania will have to make huge improvement in order to regain its Zambian market,” said Mr Kabwe, the party leader for ACT-Wazalendo who doubles as new chairman for the Tanzania Centre for Democracy (TCD).

In 2019, Zambia imported goods worth $7.2 billion while its exports were valued at $7 billion. This means that to transporters and logistics players, Zambia offers a market of transporting goods worth up to $15 billion.

“If Tanzania manages to attract 60 percent of the $15 billion through the Dar es Salaam Port, then it would be a major boost to Tanzania and its transporters,” he said.

Upping the current business will end complaints like what happened in June, this year when the Tanzania Trucks Owners Association (Tatoa) exuded their worries after authorities in Zambia enacted rules requiring half the cargo in the country to be transported by local firms.

He said expansion will increase the bulk of cargo, insisting that changes in the Zambia leadership means more business for the Dar es Salaam Port, transporters, petrol stations and job creation for Tanzanians.

“I believe that President Hichilema will manage the economy of Zambia well. But Tanzanians should be prepared to cooperate. We are supposed to increase the size of the cake and benefit from the cargo volumes on the Dar es Salaam corridor to Zambia,” he said.

Zambia’s imports and exports such goods as fertilizers, fuel, foodstuffs and copper.

“The increase to a tune of one million tonnes per year will be a celebration for the government and transporters. My belief is that President (Samia Suluhu) Hassan will improve regulations that will allow expansion of the cake,” he said, adding that he had no doubts with President Hichilema’s ability.

Furthermore, he said the Tanzania and Zambia Railway Authority (Tazara) management and efficiency should be improved as well as that of transporters using the road.

He said the Dar es Salaam Port needs to do the same and reduce waiting time for ships carrying cargos for Zambia in order to end stakeholders’ complaints.

“The private sector should work hard to regain its trust from their Zambian colleagues by ensuring that goods transported to Zambia are intact and losses at the port are controlled,” he said.

“We have to be competitive because Zambia has other options, including use of Walvis Bay Port in Namibia, Beira and Manica ports in Mozambique and the Durban Port in South Africa.”

Mr Kabwe said Tanzania is losing these optional ports, suggesting that means of trading within the country should be improved by establishing a large dry port in Mbeya at which Zambian traders could clear their goods without having to travel to Dar es Salaam to do so.

“We are supposed to think faster, as goods could be transported to Mbeya using Tazara and road trucks, make Zambia a cargos hub for freight transported to and from DRC and other neighbouring countries to pass through that country,” he said.

“The change of government in Zambia should be taken as an opportunity by the Tanzanian private sector, because having the business-minded President Hichilema should be a prospect of working with his administration to improve businesses,” he said.

“I encourage organizations like Tatoa to engage with the new government and improve business relationships. I’m here to help for the benefit of Tanzanians - and jobs creation,” Mr Kabwe explained.





Election lessons

Mr Kabwe also said that the Zambia General Election has taught him the importance of having a professional electoral body.

Despite having its members appointed by the president, the Zambian electoral body has professionals who ensure that a candidate who wins an election is declared winner.

“This is different from Tanzania. We have the same type of an electoral body. But, it acts like a branch of the ruling CCM. We should push for a truly independent electoral commission that is staffed by independent workers instead of District Executive Directors and other CCM cadres,” he said.

According to him, the need for security services (police; army and intelligence services) to protect the demands of the people was another lesson, instead of them being involved in elections rigging.

Lastly, Kabwe said, opposition political parties need to cooperate in order to win elections - noting that President Hichilema reached out to small political parties and formed alliances with them that helped him win the Election.

“It is now obvious that no opposition political party can win elections alone. Therefore, we must cooperate, even with those you don’t like,” he said.





Heal

Mr Kabwe said TCD will convene a meeting of its members (CCM, Chadema, ACT-Wazalendo, CUF and NCCR-Mageuzi) aimed at healing the wounds of the 2020 General Election, and also determine ways of holding free, fair and credible elections in the future.

“This aims to ensure that security forces work professionally, and push for an independent electoral body that would increase political parties’ confidence to participate in future elections,” he said.





Suggestions

Speaking on the NEC recommendations by its chairman, Judge (Rtd) Semistocles Kaijage when submitting the 2020 General Election report to President Hassan, Mr Kabwe said TCD members will deliberate on the suggestions.

“We demand an independent electoral commission. Therefore, we will support the recommendations only if they are going towards writing completely new election laws,” he said.





How did you become friends?

“It was in 2015 when I travelled to Zambia for elections after the death of former President Michael Satta where I worked closely with members of the UPND of Mr Hichilema.

“I asked them to help me make a courtesy call on Mr Hichilema - and we just clicked after the two of us found that we were speaking the same political language - so to say! From there on, we moved forward together, assisting each other, and regularly meeting for deliberations,” he said.