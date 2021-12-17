Zitto Kabwe tests positive for Covid-19

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. ACT-Wazalendo leader, Zitto Kabwe has tested positive for Covid-19 and as result, the politician has said he is self isolating.

In a post on his twitter account, Zitto said that although he tested positive , he was not feeling any pains.

“It is just only flu,” Kabwe wrote adding that he has decided to isolate himself until when the next test is done.

However, Kabwe said the vaccines he got has helped him not be severely affected.

“Covid-19 is still here, please let us not hesitate taking all precautions against this deadly virus by wearing masks and avoiding unnecessary gatherings,” he wrote.

Despite the fact that there is a recent outbreak of flu, headaches and fevers that have triggered fears of the advent of the fourth wave of Covid-19 in Tanzania, the government has not confirmed any case yet.

Last week, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said Tanzanians has not recorded any Omicron case.