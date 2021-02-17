Zitto Kabwe: We have lost a pillar of our democracy

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

The leader of the ACT-Wazelendo , Zitto Kabwe said the party will continue the vision and ideology of its fallen chairman, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad who wanted to see Tanzania become a democracy and Zanzibaris live in harmony.

He made the statement on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at a press conference following the death of Maalim Seif at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) while undergoing since February 9.

"Today I was in the hospital until 8am and while there I met a team of doctors who were treating him, there was no sign that he was in danger,” said Zitto.

According to him at around 11am he received a call from the President of Zanzibar, Dr. Hussein Mwinyi who informed him that Maalim Seif had died.

"I know this is likely to shock party members and Tanzanians in general for the departure of a pillar of democracy in Tanzania and in our party, I urge members and Tanzanians in general to stay calm during this difficult period," he said.

Regarding the funeral, he said Maalim Seif was a leader in the government so all procedures will be coordinated according to the law.

"We offer our sincere condolences and will do our utmost to ensure that he receives a proper send off," he said.