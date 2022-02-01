Zuhura Yunus appointed as director of presidential communications

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on February 01, 2022, appointed renowned journalist Zuhura Yunus the new Director of Presidential Communications.

According to a statement released by the outgoing Director of Presidential Communications, Jaffar Haniu, the appointment is with immediate effect.

Prior to the appointment into public office, Yunus worked as a Producer and Presenter at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

She becomes the first woman to hold the position.

Mr Haniu had served in the position as the Director of Presidential communications since June 9, 2021 hen he was appointed by President Samia.