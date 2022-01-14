Zuhura Yunus to leave BBC after 14 years

London. After 14 years of service at the BBC, presenter Zuhura Yunus is set to leave the London based broadcaster.

On Friday, January 14, 2022, at 900pm East Africa time, Zuhura will announce her final ‘Dira ya Dunia’ programme, this is despite the fact that she still has a few days left, the BBC reports.

Zuhura, a Tanzanian national who joined the BBC Swahili Service in 2008 says she wants to use her time now as a writer outside the BBC

The news of her departure comes a few months after she published a biography of Biubwa Amour Zahor a female political activist during the Zanzibar revolution 1964.

Her career at the BBC kicked off as a radio presenter and producer in 2008, in 2014 she moved to Swahili TV making her the first woman to anchor on the ‘Dira ya Dunia’ TV.

During that time she contributed tremendously to the success of several programs that were broadcast on both radio and TV including the US elections of 2012, Cyclone Sandy, and the burial of South Africa’s first post-apartheid President Nelson Mandela in December 2013.

She has also interviewed several African leaders such as former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete and Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni.

Her interview with Opposition Presidential candidate Edward Lowassa in 2015 was a hit with the media fraternity in Tanzania and beyond.

Among some of the unique content that she produced for the BBC World Service was a special article about MV Liemba in Tanzania.

The ship which was built by the Germans during the First World War is still in use in Kigoma, Tanzania.

In 2019, she set another record as the first female broadcaster from Tanzania to broadcast Focus on Africa TV and became the first person to broadcast on BBC World News wearing a hijab.

Her colleagues at the BBC were full of praise for her contribution when they worked with her.

Africa TV editor Ian Booth via e-mail announcing the departure of the broadcaster said- 'Good morning we will all remember you and wish you all the best in the future'.

The BBC Swahili editor Caroline Karobia described her as 'a unique journalist whose interviews with leaders of various countries, the opposition and activists were the hallmarks of model journalism'.

Source: BBC News- Swahili



