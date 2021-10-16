An important lesson from the Swahili adage ‘Umoja ni Nguvu’

By Danford Mpumilwa More by this Author

It was a well-coordinated and united effort, which also amplified the Swahili adage that ‘Umoja ni Nguvu:’ Unity is Strength.

It was while I was still at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC) in the late 1980s when we devised a strategy to effectively market for international conferences.

The strategy entailed sensitising and supporting fledgling local or rather national professional associations and organisations as well as institutions to join - or, in some cases, revive - their membership to umbrela international associations and organisations.

And, subsequently, use those platforms to lobby and to host these international conferences in Tanzania - and, indeed, at the AICC.

The AICC would support these efforts - and, in some instances, even secure discounted air tickets and accomodation to facilitate delegations to these conferences to market and lobby for Bongoland, and naturally the AICC to host future conferences.

The strategy had its ups and downs. But, in the late 1980s and early 1990s, we managed to host several such conferences.

They included conferences from a wide range of sectors including, the International Air Traffic Controllers Association; the World Atomic Agency; the World Wildlife Fund, and several UN regional and international agencies including FAO, Unesco, Unicef, WHO, UNDP, and many others.

But, it was the successful bagging of the World Customs Organisantion Conference which well amplified this strategy.

It came to the AICC Marketing Research team’s knowledge that the next venue of the global customs conference, which would take place in two years time, after the one in Vancouver, Canada, was up for grabs.

Naturally, the AICC would have loved to host the conference, which brings togather more than 1,000 delegates who are chiefs of customs authorities and other stakeholders, from the world. But, first, the AICC had to check and make sure Tanzania - and, indeed, the-then Customs and Excise Department - was a fully fledged member of the global body.

I was assigned the project, and I found Bongoland was a bonafide member.

The AICC immediately initiated a joint meeting in Dar es Salaam bringing togather senior officers from the Customs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Tanzania Tourist Corporation, the Tanzania National Parks Authority, and the Tanzania Hotels Association.

It was at this meeting that we devised a strategy to market and lobby for this looming conference to be hosted by Bongoland.

The Customs and Excise people would present the official application to the global body because, naturally, the AICC did not have any ‘locus standi.’

And the government, through its embassy in Brussels - headquarters of global Customs body where that year’s annual conference would take place - agreed to lobby for same.

A few months later, I was on a plane with several senior customs officers, to implement the project. I had nothing more than glossy brochures and videos of the AICC, hotels in Arusha and the unique tourist attractions in Bongoland.

Our competitor, I believe, was Thailand. It came very prepared with a troupe of traditional dancers and Thai cuisine.

Our presentation was brief. After a short speech by our-then Ambassador in Brussels, Abdi Mshangama, and the customs officials, I distributed the brochures, screened the video film, and answered the delegates’ questions.

Our presentation carried the day, and we would, two years later, host the prestigious conference.

That evening, we heartily celebrated our success at a dinner hosted by the Ambassador.

Two years later, hundreds of customs chiefs and other stakeholders flew in, many in their private jets, at the Kilimanjaro International Airport. We were even forced to arrange for some of them to park their planes at the Dar es Salaam and Nairobi airports.

Indeed, this was a diplomatic and business victory for Bongoland - and, to be precise: very good business for the hotels, the wildlife parks, the AICC and the Arusha community in general.

It was also a good example of the adage ‘Umoja ni Nguvu!’



