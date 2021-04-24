Economic perspectives of Samia’s ‘Bunge’ speech

By Honest Prosper Ngowi More by this Author

President Samia Suluhu Hassan gave her maiden speech in the National Assembly in Dodoma on April 22, 2021. The speech can be interpreted in many ways, and in various perspectives.

These include political, legal, social, economic and many others. Within the economic space, the speech can be interpreted in very many ways and perspectives as partly outlined in this piece.





Signalling effects

What the speech is doing is what is called signalling effects in economics. The speech gives signals of what will be done and what will not be done in this presidency.

It signals ways forward in Tanzania’s economy. This is likely to positively influence behaviour of key actors that moved and shake the economy. These are mainly those in the private sector space.

Advertisement

The speech signals that there will be some continuity of what was done in the 5th phase government of the late President JohnMagufuli. However, the speech directly and indirectly signals substantial improvements in the country’s business and investment climate.





Business and investment climate

The speech was business-and-investment-climate-heavy. It revolved a lot around the axis of improving business environment and investment climate.

It shows consistency in the President’s thoughts and actions on improving the space in which the private sector acts.

The environment and climate include a number of variables that affect and influence businesses and investments.

Businesses and investments of all kinds and sizes need friendly, attractive and conducive business environment and investment climate at all stages.

The climate and environment are important in giving captains and titans of the industry the confidence needed to commit their normally colossal, long-term, borrowed and risky capital.

There are many variables that constitute business environment. They include policy, legal and regulatory frameworks, hard and soft infrastructure, availability, accessibility, reliability and affordability of utilities such as water and power.

Others are availability of and access to investment land, issues in the fiscal space include number and rates of taxes, length it takes for tax refunds and associated opportunity cost of authorities holding firm’s capital; easy of tax payments including availability of one stop centre for tax purposes as well as customer care issues from the taxman.

Business environment and investment climate issues in the President’s speech include those related to quantity and quality of skills and talents in the labour force, access to finance especially for structured and long term investments,





‘Other issues...’

Other business environment and investment climate issues in the President’s speech include issues related to easiness of getting construction permits, business premises, cross border trade issues including tariff and non-tariff barriers, (NTBs) protecting minority investors, dealing with day to day businesses and investments operations, enforcing contracts and labour market regulations including work permits.





Attracting investments

The President’s investments reassuring speech has potential to attract new investments into the country.

They are likely to be attracted from various countries and into different sectors of the economy across geography in Tanzania. The reasons behind is that investors do various kinds of analysis including political analysis.

In case of doubt on the political environment needed for profitable investments and businesses, there will normally be wait and see situation by owners of capital that a country tries to attract. They may be attracted to other comparator economies.





Retaining investments

Similar to attracting investments, the speech has huge potential to reassure investors already in the country. These include those who might have thought of moving their investments to destinations with better investment climate. These are those that might have thought to flag – out from Tanzania.





Democracy

Very correctly so, the speech made a directly link between democracy and freedom on one hand and economic development in its very broad sense on the other.

Basic freedoms are very important for economic development in many ways. Democracy is among the variables that investors look at before committing their capital in a given country.





Ways forward

What is needed is an environment with friendly, conducive and attractive business environment and investment climate for Tanzania to withstand competition across the globe. Going forward, it will be very important for all concerned to walk the talk as directed by the President.

There will be a need to slightly change the Five-Year Development Plan III and some 2021/2022 annual plans and budgets to reflect the new issues raised by the President. For the economy to be on the right path, it is important to walk the talks of President Hassan’s speech.