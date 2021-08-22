EDITORIAL: ENSURE HUGE WORLD BANK LOAN IS EXPENDED AS STIPULATED

The leading front page story in our edition yesterday (August 20, 2021) was on the august World Bank Group (WBG) lending Tanzania a total of $1.167 billion (roughly Sh2.69 trillion) for five development projects across the country.

The five projects are designed and intended to bolster, foster and otherwise boost the United Republic’s agenda on building a functionally competitive industrial economy on both sides of the Zanzibar Channel across the vast Indian Ocean.

This would largely be done by improving economic infrastructure – including reliable water and energy supplies – as well as appropriate education systems and a transparent, unequivocally-friendly investments-cum-business climate.

Specifically, the five projects targeted by the WB funding are Higher Education for Economic Transformation (HEET: $425m); Digital Tanzania Project (DTP: $346.6m); Tanzania Road to Inclusion & Socio-Economic Opportunities (RISE: $300m); Boosting Inclusive Growth for Zanzibar (BIG-Z: $150m), and the Zanzibar Energy Sector Transformation and Access (ZESTA: $142m).

All these are intended to bring about all-inclusive socioeconomic development on a sustainable basis. For one thing, this relatively huge concessional loan by WBG is the culmination of fruitful negotiations between the World Bank and the sixth-phase Union Government of President Samia Suluhu Hassan. President Hassan is the country’s first-ever female Head of State, in power since March 19, following the death from natural causes on March 17 this year of her mentor as Union Vice President, President John Magufuli.

But, what is of greater significance here for us and other Tanzanians across the board is the fact that, for the World Bank Group to extend this loan to us is proof pure and simple of its trust in President Hassan’s innovative leadership.

Advertisement

And – considering that the WB’s noble goals are “to end extreme poverty, and promote shared prosperity in a sustainable way” across the world – we are most grateful to be associated with the Bank in more ways than one.





Be careful in PLAYER listing

The 2021/2022 Tanzania Mainland Premier Football League starts next September, featuring 18 soccer clubs – and from which the country’s representatives in the African Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup will be drawn.

So, soccer clubs are in the final stages of registering players for the new season. Indeed, we have seen many of the clubs dropping some of their former players, citing “technical reasons” for that.

But the dropped players are just as soon ‘lapped-up’ (so to speak) by other topflight clubs in the same league, registering them for the new soccer season.

Arguably, this suggests that some of the clubs were not keen enough when they registered the players for the previous season, or when dropping them from their ranks for the new season.

Not only is this ridiculously absurd; the clubs also incur huge costs/losses which could have been avoided in the first place had they been keen enough when contracting the players – and, now, off-loading them.

We, therefore, urge club officials to be very, very keen when recruiting/registering players – being guided in so-doing by sheer prudence and fundamental principles rather than narrower, selfish ends.

Also, players must avoid the ‘comfort zone’ mentality after securing club contracts, and instead deliver real value for money on the playing field.