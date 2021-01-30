Why MOI’s success calls for commendation by all

A rare breakthrough reported in The Citizen yesterday deserves commendations by all well-wishers in Tanzania and beyond.

The story on page 4 was titled: ‘MOI operates on man’s brain nerve without opening the skull’.

The details showed that it was on the first brain nerve operation without opening the skull done by the Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI). According to the report, one Hafidhi Saidi, a resident of Singida Region, had been suffering from acute, unending headache for a long time. After medical examinations in various hospitals failed to diagnose the cause of the disorder until the time he sought help from MOI in Dar es Salaam.

He received treatment at MOI’s Angio Suite (a modern X-ray lab), which for the first time started offering blood vessel diagnosis and treatment in the brain without having the need to open the skull. Mr Saidi’s three-hour long diagnosis and treatment involved a team of medics from MOI, Muhimbili National Hospital, Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute and Aga Khan Hospital.

In short, his operation was a success and this marks a breakthrough in Tanzania’s efforts towards improving provision of health services in the country. MOI’s executive director Respicious Boniface said the Sh7.9-billion modern laboratory has brought about great reforms in the health care sector in Tanzania. It means, patients who sought services that can be provided by the facility, won’t need to travel overseas anymore as they would be treated right here in the country.

We commend the government and all players who made this possible. We challenge authorities to ensure that the facility is maintained appropriately for the benefit of all Tanzanians.

This is proof that local medics and scientists can do a lot more in bringing about solutions to problems that Tanzanians face.

What is needed is making adequate investment in training and establishing centres for service provision.

Tanzania should also seek for increased technology transfer and improved Research and Development.





Vote in right athletics team

Athletics Tanzania (AT) are scheduled to elect new leaders today at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

As per AT constitution, the new leaders will lead the athletics governing body for the next four years.

Going by the general performance of athletes in the country, the past four years have seen Tanzania’s records dipping raising a huge concern among stakeholders.

The new leaders will need to scrutinise strategies that have been in place and find ways of improving them for better results.

We urge voters to vote in leaders capable of taking the game to a new level by raising the standards.

The voters must avoid all those who encourage corruption in sports, as this has been noted as one of the main problems that have cost the nation dearly.

Accountability and commitment should be some of the key qualities of the next leaders of AT. Hence, voters have the responsibility to give the country the best athletics leaders.

Let this vote be that of taking Tanzania back to the days when Filbert Bayi and Suleiman Nyambui won medals in Olympic Games. Tanzania is full of talents, what has been lacking all along has been a leadership that delivers.

Voters must know that they will be casting a very important vote for the nation’s respect in both local and international games. They must decide wisely. They should shun away from bribery.